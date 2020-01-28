The 16th edition of Winterfest in St. Peter kicks off Friday, and this year's celebration in highlighted by some new events.
River's Edge Hospital is offering the first ever Winter Walk as part of the celebration, while the local Cub Scout Pack 58 is opening up the Pinewood Derby to all for the first time. A chili feed isn't new to Winterfest, but this year's organizer, the All-Night Graduation Party Committee, is new.
"Winterfest is still a very popular winter celebration," said Ed Lee, who has been involved in some capacity since the first Winterfest in 2005. "It’s really that feeling of breaking the doldrums. It gives everyone that opportunity to have events. It really helps break that cabin fever, gets people to town and into the parks and businesses. Any way we can make winter fun, we sure want to do it."
Winterfest is a little different than the traditional community celebration, as it's really more a conglomeration of different events over three weekends (four if you include the Fire Department annual fishing contest which took place Jan. 25). The St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce started the festival, behind the push of Brian Grey, and still hosts the opening ceremony and ever popular Medallion Hunt.
But otherwise the festivities are brought on by various businesses and organizations in the community.
"There were two reasons Winterfest got started," said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee. "It was the cabin fever. Any city celebration is bound to track visitors and to get people out of their houses. Get the shops and restaurants supported, get people in town, and get people out of their houses."
He continued, "The second reason is that all the groups and teams and such were always going to businesses asking for donations, so businesses were constantly hit up, and they still are really. Brian Grey owned a business, so he was saying ‘On behalf of all the businesses in town, let’s give people a chance to raise their own money.’ And if we put it all under the umbrella of Winterfest and get the buzz going, we’ll have more people, more customers. Then those groups can start their years off right financially."
Million-dollar plunge
Winterfest, then, is an opportunity to turn fundraising into fun.
The annual Winterfest Polar Plunge, which takes place 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 this year, is on the verge of raising $1 million for Special Olympics Minnesota. In 13 previous iterations, the plunge has raised a total of $947,000. The goal in 2020 is to raise $77,000, which would easily take the 14-year total above the million mark. As of Tuesday, Jan. 28 at noon, 308 plungers had signed up with $39,786 raised.
The plunge is organized by the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, and at the 2016 event, Sheriff Dave Lange said, “Our goal is always to beat the year before." To do that, the team will need to raise over $75,000, the mark set in 2019.
Another fundraising event at this year's Winterfest is the All-Night Graduation Party Chili Feed, hosted 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at the American Legion in St. Peter. The All-Night Graduation Party is annual event at St. Peter High School for graduates, giving them a chance to celebrate in a safe and supervised space.
"It costs a lot of money for them to put that on," the Chamber's Lee said. "This is our first year doing a chili feed to support that."
Also a first in 2020 is the Winter Walk at River's Edge Hospital, which will give the organization a chance to show off its new main entrance and facilities. The walk will start at 1 p.m. at the entrance on Sunrise Drive and will be followed by coffee, hot cocoa and cookies in the new dining room. The first 50 guests will get a free gift from the hospital.
"We’ve been wanting to do a winter type activity at the hospital for quite a while, but with the construction and everything else, it was never the right time," River's Edge Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden said. "Now, with our new main entrance, I wanted something to bring the community into the hospital for something fun and tie it into Winterfest. It gives people the chance to see the new main entrance and the new facilities."
She added, "Just come for a good time."
The Pinewood Derby, hosted by Cub Scout Pack 58, is nothing new, but for the first time, participation will be open to everyone. Cub Scout Dens will race first, followed by the Open Class, which includes Cub Scout parents, siblings, and scouts. The final race will be open to the public: The Outlaw Class.
"Members of the community are welcome and encouraged to build a car and race it in our Outlaw Class," the pack noted in a release. "So bust out those safety goggles, sharpen your tools, and start planning your car today."
Other events this Winterfest include the Medallion Hunt, where a clue will be revealed each day at 6:01 p.m. at the Chamber and Herald websites, starting Friday, until the medallion is found. The finder gets $1,000 in Chamber bucks.
The St. Peter Parks and Recreation Department invites families to Veterans Park 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 for a snow day. St. Peter Lions is hosting the Dad's Belgian Waffles Breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the St. Peter Community Center. Patrick's on Third is hosting a Super Bowl viewing party, inviting people to come well before the game for an all ages coloring contest that includes a $25 prize.
A big one is on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Fairgrounds, where the WinterSlam Demolition Derby will be held. At 2 p.m., the smashing begins. And to close out this year's activities, Red Men Club is hosting a Poker Walk Feb. 15, with sign up from noon to 4 p.m.; costumes encouraged.