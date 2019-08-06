Your All Grandstand Event Wristband will get you into the grandstand 30 minutes before general admission gates are open. There are only a limited number of wristbands available. Purchase yours for $40 from Family Fresh, the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and Kwik Trip ahead of the fair.
No person under the age of 16 will be allowed in the grandstand pit area before, during, and after any grandstand event.
If you wish to participate in any events, please check out our Entry Forms page for deadlines and instructions.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
1:00 p.m. Harness Racing
Admission: $5.00 for all ages (5 and under are free) includes tax
On average, over 75 horses compete in the Nicollet County Fair harness races. Come and pick out your favorite horse in each heat. Door prizes will be given away.
Thursday, Aug. 8
6:30 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull
Admission: Adults $10, Students (ages 6-12) $5, Ages 5 and under FREE
Don’t forget to bring ear plugs! For the Truck classes, there’s a 5,800 Street Modified Pickup, 8,200 Street Modified Diesel and Semi. For tractor classes, there’s Stock Vintage, Stock Farm, Improved Farm, Hot Farm and Unlimited “King of the Hill” (up to 16,500 lbs.).
Sponsored by: Farmer’s Elevator of Traverse, Arnold’s, Bobcat and LJP Waste & Recycle
Friday, Aug. 9
7:00 p.m. Demolition Derby | 6:30 p.m. Kid’s Power Wheel Demo
Admission: Adults $12 tax included, Students (ages 6-12) $5, Ages 5 and under free
Come early to get your wristband for the Demolition Derby Friday night. In past years, there has been a sold out grandstand attendance.
Drivers come from all around to crash into each other for the chance to be the top driver and car. Unique about the Friday Night demo is the compact car class and the powder puff class. The powder puff class consists of 15-16 women who enjoy the chance to put some damage into their cars.
There are three additional heats, followed by the consolation heat consisting of any driver/cars that have not placed in the top five and can get their cars running. The championship heat has the top five cars from each heat.
Free limited supply of ear plugs at the gate – donated by: Mankato Sertoma Club. For young children, consider bringing your own ear protection for the loud noise of the demo.
Sponsored by: Tire Associates, Arnold’s of Mankato, Bobcat of Mankato, and LJP Waste & Recycle
Saturday, Aug. 10
6:30 p.m. Demolition Derby | 6:00 p.m. Kids Power Wheel Demo
Admission: Adults $12 tax included, Students (ages 6-12) $5, Free (5 and under)
Saturday night demo includes the truck heat in addition to another powder puff heat and three car heats, followed by the consolation and championship heats. The majority of drivers for both nights are from Nicollet County and are in their 20s. But it doesn’t take years of experience. Many 17-year-olds, as well as the 40-year-old drivers, enjoy the excitement of backing into their fellow drivers and make it into the championship heat for a chance to be the winner.
The Kids Power Wheel Demo Derby will take placebefore the big event on Saturday. Kids must wear a helmet.
FREE limited supply of ear plugs at the gate – donated by: Mankato Sertoma Club. For young children, please consider bringing your own ear protection for the loud noise of the demo.
Sponsored by: Tire Associates, Arnold’s of Mankato, Bobcat of Mankato, and LJP Waste & Recycle
Sunday, Aug. 11
12:00 p.m. Ultimate Enduro Race – Begins with Kids Power Wheel Lap
Admission: $5 tax included for ages 13 and up, 12 and under are free
Come down and cheer on your favorite racers. Heats include: four- and six-cylinder heats, van heats, and a fireman heat.
All children under age 12 can participate in the Kids Power Wheel Lap at noon. All participants must wear a helmet.