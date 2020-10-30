Laying in a hospital bed, 93-year-old Ralph John King was shown a certificate, signed by Gov. Tim Walz, that indicated his family farm, established by his parents in 1920, was officially a century farm. A moment of great pride, it came just weeks before his Sept. 29 death.
For Ralph, life was always centered around that 80-acre homestead at 25968 Lexington Road in rural Le Sueur County.
"In those last months, on one of my visits, we took a ride out to the farm and it was probably one of the happiest days of the end of his life," said Ralph's niece Barb Damerow. "He really loved that farm."
Ralph's parents, John and Hattie, ran the farm for 48 years before John died and Ralph took over. Ralph then presided over it for another 52 years (renting it out in the last several years). In February, Ralph started to experience some health problems, and with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting life by March, any plans to celebrate the family farm's achievement were put on hold. Unfortunately, the opportunity to celebrate with Ralph was lost, as his health deteriorated and he died by the fall.
While it was painful to lose her uncle, Damerow was grateful for the time she and her five children got to be with him, and happy that he was able to see the century farm certificate before his passing. Ralph had no children of his own, and the future of the farm is still to be determined, but that won't impact the past 100 years.
"I think there was a lot of sadness when he died," Damerow said. "A lot of people will always be like ‘That’s the King farm.’ I think they looked at my uncle, as a 93-year-old living there so long, he was looked at as the head of the farming community in that area."
History
King's parents purchased the farm from Henry and Ida Thelemann in 1920 at a cost of $300 per acre. The 80 acres grew corn, barley, alfalfa and meadow hay, and those staple crops stuck around through its history. Also on the farm over the years, there have been chickens, dairy cows, pigs, horses, dogs, cats and geese.
"They lived on that farm from 1920 on and raised the family," said Damerow of her grandparents.
John and Hattie King raised four children — three girls and a boy. Ralph King was actually part of triplets, along with one of his sisters; but the third triplet, a brother, died shortly after birth. The kids grew up, helping out in the fields, in the house and with the animals.
"I think they really enjoyed growing up on the farm," Damerow said. "I think the girls didn’t see farming in their future. They all left and moved to the cities to have their own careers, get married and raise their families. But after my grandpa died, my uncle took over and continued farming. He had been working with my grandpa, all along, learning how to farm."
In 1938, a fire took down the family's original home. A corn husk got caught in a wood stove and burned the house down. Hattie ran off to call the fire department, while John ran in to grab important insurance papers and other items. The family lived with relatives until they — with some outside help — could get a new home built.
"The community really pulled together to rebuild the new home for the family," Damerow said. "It was a significant moment for them. My uncle (Ralph) told stories about how they were building in the winter, and they had to heat the nails during construction. My mom talked about losing all her little dolls and things like that. They were all little kids."
Ralph was more than ready to take over by the time his father died in 1968. He maintained the 80 acres, not shrinking or growing the farm. He was the full-time farmer on the land until he was 80, when he started renting out some of the land.
There was never too much stress for Ralph.
"My uncle enjoyed the openness of the farm and watching the sun rise and set, and he liked to watch the stars and see the storms come. My mom talked about that a lot, too," Damerow said. "He was a very intelligent farmer. There was never any financial worries. He was definitely the type of farmer that helped out a lot of the other farmers, too."
After taking over the farm, Ralph met Carol, a Le Sueur schoolteacher, and the two married and lived together until her death about five years ago.
Community leader
There are a number of longstanding family farms in the area where the King farm stands, and it created a community where people helped and shared with one another.
Chris Wacker runs a farm about a mile and a half across the fields, as the crow flies. He was 33 years younger than Ralph, but ever since he was about 10 years old, he knew the longtime farmer well.
"Everybody teachers everybody some things out in the country," Wacker said. "We picked corn together. We made wood in the winter time together. When he sold his cows, I rented his barn to put hay it in and everything. We got along real well. Ralph was a heck of a good guy."
According to Wacker, Ralph was very generous with his time and his equipment.
"He had the corn shelling machine, so when people took ear corn and put it in cribs, he came over and shelled that to take the corn off the cob to sell it in town," Wacker said. "It meant a lot. You can always count on Ralph. He’d be there."
Dave Mager is another neighbor to the King farm, running his own operation about 2 miles away. He was 24 years younger than Ralph. They originally met through a transaction and quickly developed a relationship.
"When he was still milking, I sold a calf to him. But then he sold off his cows and asked me if I’d take it back, and so I did," Mager said. "Then we got to know each other, and we shelled corn together, and then he’d pay me to come over and do some labor. I’d help with some different things; I planted some of his fields once."
Mager went on to become friendly with both Ralph and his wife Carol. He often played cards with some others at their home. When Carol got cancer, Ralph was a bit too old to drive, so Mager would take them to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. And she would have Mager stay in the room during consultations. He admired them both.
"She was such a selfless person, and Ralph said she died because they wanted to experiment on her," Mager said. "She said ‘I’m 81, and if they can experiment on me and help someone in the future, that’s the way God wants it.’ It was just remarkable knowing both of them."
Beyond the fields, Mager noted that Ralph was always active in his community, serving as the bell ringer and an active volunteer at his church. And when it came to farming, he was always ready to lend a hand.
"If someone needed to get a tree out, he’d come and cut it and take the wood," Mager said. "I’m in the cities right now, and here it would cost $3,000 to take a tree out, but he just did stuff like that."
Mager added, "And he made a connection with people. A lot of people were dead and gone from his time, but he still made a connection with people 25 years or more younger. He just had that ability."
Both Wacker and Mager said it was quite an accomplishment for the Kings to see their farm reach 100 years in the family.
"It’s rare. It’s an accomplishment not too many farmers can say," Wacker said. "Usually the farms go before you can get that close. The kids move off, show no interest in farming, something like that."
As Damerow works through the details of her uncle's estate and contemplates the future of the farm, she can always take joy in the memories.
"I have known the farm my entire life, because it was my grandparents’ farm, so I have very fond memories of going to visit," she said. "I have nothing but fabulous experiences of being a city girl going to the farm, and it's the same for my children. Just the simplicity of that life is something I learned people can be completely content with. For my grandparents and uncle, they didn’t need materialistic things. They found beauty in simplicity."