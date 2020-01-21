St. Peter (56082)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.