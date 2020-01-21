The third fatal crash in two days in Nicollet County occurred Tuesday afternoon, according to the State Patrol.
A 23-year-old man from North Mankato was killed in the Tuesday crash, because his name has not yet been identified. His Chevrolet Malibu was heading westbound on Hwy. 14 between Nicollet and Courtland when a Ford Explorer driven by Jeffrey Alan Coulter, of Lamberton, reportedly crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the Chevrolet.
Coulter sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. He was wearing his seat belt and was not under the influence of alcohol.
The State Patrol has not yet released the name and any further information related to the 23-year-old killed in the crash.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, Allina Ambulance and Courtland Fire Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.