It may soon be back to every other week recycling pickup in the city of St. Peter.
City leaders were presented with a bit of a predicament in recent months, as a contracted hauler, dealing with ever-narrowing margins, requested to change an established garbage/recycling contract in the community. LJP Enterprises Waste and Recycling entered into a contract with the city in 2014. That contract was extended in 2017 to run through 2023 with the condition that the recycling pickup service would become weekly.
Over the last six to 12 months, LJP noted, the recycling market has changed globally, nationally and locally. How much, where and what can be produced with recycled materials has changed substantially, and local haulers say it is affecting local systems.
"Previously recyclable materials may have had some value to the recyclers or they would at least break which meant recyclers would take the material without charge," City Administrator Todd Prafke said in a memo to the City Council. "That structure of the marketplace has ended, and frankly, I don't see a swift turnaround in the near future."
LJP said it's now facing additional costs to provide for disposal of recyclable materials. So whereas the service previously had value to the hauler, LJP now claims to be losing money on it and asked the city for a change. The hauler said it is losing in excess of $3,900 per month on the recycling service.
The hauler is obligated, via the contract, to provide the recycling pickup service on a weekly basis, so the city does not have to make a change. However, there is an option for either party to terminate the contract with 120 days notice. If LJP decided to do so, the city would have to quickly turnaround to develop a new contract with LJP or a different hauler.
"I want to stress our discussions with LJP have been very positive, and we have continued to look at this issue from the perspective of a shared problem," Prafke said in the memo.
Discussion
Changing an established contract without benefit to the community is a difficult pill for City Council members to swallow, and they expressed as much, but the group also realized that a contract termination would likely not be in the city's best interest.
There were a number of options to potentially modify the contract to alleviate LJP's problem, but all of those options would naturally either lower service level in the community and/or raise prices. A few possibilities included being more diligent about charging users for improper recycling, adding a commodity fee to the contract and having the monthly cost fluctuate based on materials recycled, or end the contract with LJP and seek out other providers.
Prafke said he also has put consideration into asking Nicollet County to use some of its money from an annual waste tax county residents pay to go toward the recycling service. That option, though, would come with "a number of political ramifications" and the administrator would want more time and more conversations before going that route.
A better immediate option, city staff and LJP leaders though, was to revert back to a every other week recycling pickup service, as was the case before 2017. And that's the option Prafke presented to the council Oct. 21.
Knowing the other options at hand, councilors were relatively agreeable at the work session, where there was no vote on the matter — only discussion. The most enticing feature of the proposed change is that it wouldn't affect the cost city residents are paying for the service.
"If we continue with the no additional cost to the customers and go back to once every two weeks, that’s the way to go, because if we go to new contract, it could come out higher than what we’re paying," Councilor Jerry Pfeifer said.
Mayor Chuck Zieman was on the same page, but did have a counter point.
"… here’s my question: What if six months or a year down the road, the contract still doesn’t fit their needs and they want to change again?" he queried. Zieman wondered if the group shouldn't ask for the contract to be shortened to 2021, so the city could reconsider earlier if it should move on.
But other councilors felt the chances of finding a better deal in the market right now is low.
"I’m with Jerry that if we go out for bids now, it’s going to be higher, so let’s keep this all the way to 2023," Councilor John Kvamme said.
Zieman added, "If this works for everybody, that's fine."
Councilor Roger Parras, though, did suggest the city asks to increase the contract termination period to 180 days, giving the city more time to get a new service started, if either side ever ended things. Prafke said he would check on that.
The council will officially vote on a contract change, moving recycling pickup to every other week and a future meeting.