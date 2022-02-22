...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Nicollet County's satellite office in North Mankato houses some Health and Human Services and Community Corrections staff.
Nicollet County’s North Mankato satellite office that houses both Health and Human Services and Community Corrections (Probation), is set to temporarily close beginning on Tuesday, March 1.
The closure is to complete facility updates that include modifications to address safety, accessibility and service provision. The county expects construction to begin in mid-March and to last for approximately three months. The building and its grounds will be closed to the public for the duration of construction. The county will provide regular construction updates on its website.
The county offers the following information regarding services for Nicollet County residents during this temporary closure:
Health and Human Services
• The majority of Health and Human Services staff members will be relocated to the St. Peter Health and Human Services building. You can continue to reach them at their usual phone numbers.
• Confirm the location of any in-person services with team members normally located in our North Mankato location.
• Documents that would have been dropped off at the North Mankato location can be dropped off at the St. Peter location during or after business hours. Documents can also be submitted electronically or using the drop box at Blue Earth County Human Services. Visit Nicollet County’s website for further details and instructions.
• General questions should be directed to the county's main line at 507-934-8559.
Community Corrections (Probation)
• Community Corrections clients should contact their agent at their usual phone numbers regarding appointments/locations and specific questions regarding cases.
• General questions should be directed to the St. Peter Office at 507-934-7882.