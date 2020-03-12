With the approval of local officials, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will take a closer look at the possibility of a biking and multi-purpose trail along Hwy. 22 between St. Peter and Mankato.
The St. Peter City Council unanimously approved, at its Monday, March 9 meeting, a resolution in support of MnDOT's exploration, planning and scoping of the potential trail this spring. The council had planned to discuss the idea at its late-March goal session, but MnDOT Project Manager Forest Hasty told city staff it would be best to have support now, so MnDOT could conduct the scoping as it works on designing a planned 2024 road project along 22.
"The scoping study basically is the planning," St. Peter Community Development Director Russ Wille told the council. "Looking at the design options, the alternatives, and then making a decision."
If it receives continued support from St. Peter, Mankato, Blue Earth County and Le Sueur County, the two state agencies will eventually work together on a more detailed design and determine the cost of the project and its viability, before beginning the process to secure funding. The trail build would likely coincide with the Hwy. 22 road reconstruction, potentially in 2024.
Background
The Minnesota River Trail was established by the Minnesota Legislature in 2012, running from Big Stone Lake State Park in western Minnesota to the city of Le Sueur. The gap between St. Peter and Mankato has been difficult to fill.
After the St. Peter City Council asked state officials to fully vet potential scenic trail options between St. Peter and Mankato, those officials returned in February to say that the only real option is along Hwy. 22.
Craig Beckman, of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and MnDOT's Hasty, along with St. Peter's Wille, informed the council at the Feb. 3 meeting that a trail in the Hwy. 22 right of way is the most viable possibility, because it disturbs the least amount of private properties.
“There were preliminary contacts with property owners on whether they’d be willing to part with some of their land to make way, and they mostly said under no circumstances would they be willing to do that,” Wille said in February. “It’s important to remember the DNR cannot condemn private land for a trail. Everything must be negotiated. There have been a number of instances that the planning is done for something like this, and because of a handful of property owners, it doesn’t happen.”
Instead, the DNR and MnDOT are now focusing on a route that follows along Hwy. 22. According to the DNR’s Beckman, the trail would not be on the shoulder; there would be grade separation. It would be a minimum of 34 feet from the roadway, and if it needs to be closer in any spots, there would be a barrier between the trail and road. The trail would be multi-use, encompassing all seasons.
At this point, the state officials don’t have any kind of cost estimate, though $2-3 million was thrown around previously. It would be up to the state agencies to foot the bill, unless either of the cities or one of the counties along the route wanted to contribute (Wille noted that the city of St. Peter would consider its own trail extension/improvement within city limits).