The city’s decision to spray homes with pesticide to kill mosquitoes has caused something of a buzz in Le Center.
When the city hired Clarke, a mosquito control company that services communities like Lonsdale, Elysian and Waterville, to begin spraying the community last June, it came as a relief to many Le Center residents who were plagued by mosquitoes the moment they stepped outside. For others, the spraying is unwanted for a number of reasons, and they told the city so.
The city hit something of an impasse, though, as the desire of some residents, who don't want their yards treated, has an impact on nearby residents. This is because of a policy which prohibits the city from spraying homes within 500 feet of a residence that has opted out of being sprayed.
During a public hearing on July 14, Le Center Mayor Josh Frederickson said that the city would not be making any changes to the mosquito spraying policy.
Opting-out
While many residents had pushed for Le Center to be sprayed, for many others the chemical treatment was a cause of concern. At the time of the first spraying, many residents were caught off-guard and were unaware Le Center was going to start spraying homes.
“We were not aware of the mosquito spraying schedule in town until someone had knocked on our door on a Tuesday afternoon, because we had bees in our backyard,” said Le Center resident Judy Swenson. Swenson keeps a hive of bees in her yard to keep her plants pollinated. “I like to keep our yard fairly chemical-free, and I like to attract birds and butterflies and beneficial insects.”
Biomist, which is made with the chemical permethrin, is highly toxic to other insects, like bees, but Clarke stated that spraying is done at night-time when mosquitoes are out but beneficial insects are not active. Clarke sprays their Biomist via an ultra-low volume spray which breaks down between 5-30 minutes and must make direct contact with an insect to kill it. Once the Biomist is out of the air, it breaks down rapidly and is no longer viable.
Swenson worried for the safety of her bees, and had them moved out of her yard by the time it was sprayed. But what would have been an inconvenience became a problem when she learned that the city had a spray schedule all summer and no way to opt out.
“I thought, ‘Holy cow, that’s not right.’” said Swenson. “Why are they spraying poisons onto everybody’s lawns without our consent?”
Swenson wasn’t alone. Other residents, like Jessica Peters, worried about the health effects. One of her major concerns was that the pesticide could cause cancer. The EPA has labeled permethrin as a likely carcinogen if consumed orally, but any potential risks of cancer from dietary or post-application exposure from misting was rated below the agency’s level of concern. On balance, the EPA believes that the benefits of permethrin outweigh the risks and the chemical has been approved for usage in mosquito sprays and to pre-treat clothing.
When she learned that the city would be spraying the whole town, Peters called city hall in an attempt to have the spray shut down, but Peters said the city told her that there was nothing they could do. After her house was sprayed, Peters said that her organic garden had been ruined.
“The next day, I had burn holes in the hostas,” said Peters. “I don’t care about the hostas, but my bean plants, my sunflowers in my garden, they all fried. Some of them are bouncing back, but the ones closest to the road are gone.”
Clarke stated their product does not harm vegetation because it breaks down too quickly to negatively affect plants.
“It’s less toxic than a lot of things we put in our bodies, like aspirin or caffeine.” said a representative from Clarke that attended the Le Center City Council meeting.
The city would eventually give residents who did not want their yards sprayed the opportunity to opt out. In many areas that do citywide spraying, it is common for cities to give residents an option to opt out.
Residents left out
Under the new policy, many residents had pesticide-free yards, but not all was by choice.
In order to accommodate those that opted-out, any home within 500 feet of a home that opted-out could not be sprayed either. Because Biomist has the potential to drift 500 feet in the air, the only way to keep homes that have opted out pesticide free is to keep surrounding homes free of Biomist too.
Residents who could not get their yards sprayed turned up at Le Center City Hall for the public hearing, wanting to know if there was any option. One of those individuals, Karen Schroer, had her property inundated by mosquitoes after it was flooded, but was too close to a home that had opted-out of the spraying.
“In our situation, our property was flooded, because the apartment behind us drains were full,” said Schroer. “So when our property was flooded, it’s mosquito city. We were really excited to hear about this spraying, and we aren’t getting done.”
There is no way to “opt-in” to the city-sponsored mosquito spraying if one's home is in range of a home that has opted out. Those residents are allowed to hire a contractor themselves to spray their yard, but Schroer said that many couldn’t afford to do so and shouldn’t have to since the city had contracted a sprayer for Le Center.
“Some people can’t afford all that, and we feel it’s unfair that we can’t have it done,” said Schroer.
Mayor Frederickson agreed that it was unfair, but he also believed that it would be wrong for residents to be forced to have their yards sprayed.
“As long as I’m mayor, I am never going to force the spray on a house that doesn’t want it,” said Frederickson. “People who opt out, they don’t have an alternative. If we force everybody’s household in this town to be sprayed, their alternative is nothing — just suck it up and deal with it. Some of these individuals may have medical conditions on why they are against it, or they just have strong beliefs against it, but my concern is the medical side of it.”
The potential for someone to opt out for medical reasons is also why the city cannot disclose the identities or addresses of people who have opted out. Frederickson said that it would be a potential HIPAA violation and infringe on people’s privacy.
Many residents came forward, asking to be reimbursed by the city since their homes could not be sprayed, but Frederickson told the residents that wouldn't be possible. The city’s contract with Clarke was not made on a per household basis, and the city had an obligation to pay the full sum to Clarke. Residents are also not being billed for the service; the City Council set aside funds in the 2020 budget to pay for it.
“Every taxpayer is paying for this service, because it’s a line item in the general budget,” said Frederickson. “Each household is not paying a specific dollar amount. It’s not charged to your water bill; it’s not charged to your sewer bill; there are no additional fees you’re being charged. Your taxes did not go up. We figured out a way to include this in our budget without raising your taxes.”