George Rohrich is nearing the end of his time in St. Peter.
The River's Edge CEO since October 2013 is departing the community to finish the last few years of his career in the Pacific Northwest. He is credited by staff and the Hospital Commission for leading a major turnaround at the organization over the last several years, helping it move from consecutive years in the red to well into the black. Other leadership at the hospital has noted the culture shift since Rohrich took his place.
On Nov. 27, he attended his last River's Edge Hospital Commission meeting, where it was announced that Joseph Stratton, formerly of Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas, would be taking his place. Rohrich's last working day is Dec. 4.
"My time here, working with you, working with this executive team and staff and our community members, will be the highlight of my career," he said. "This is such a special place. River’s Edge is going to achieve things, continue to achieve things, that no small hospital has ever done."
Commission members offered their thanks to Rohrich.
"We just can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for River’s Edge. We are just most appreciative," Chair Margie Nelsen said.
Commission member and St. Peter Councilor Jerry Pfeifer added, "I’ve really enjoyed working with you. I’ve been with the hospital for a long time, and I’m proud to be part of the history of St. Peter, and your time here is going to be a big part of it."
When Rohrich says his stop in St. Peter will be the highlight of his career, it's really quite a compliment. He's worked in a number of small hospital as CEO over the last 20 years, but he said his experience in this community is unmatched. He noted the hospital's turnaround, not just financially, but in reputation and performance.
"It’s one of the greatest turnaround stories ever," he said. A typical turnaround story is an organization losing money, and then switching that around to make money. But we did that at the same time as achieving national recognition awards for quality, patient experience, and employee engagement."
He added, "It was a great honor to be part of this."