Over 200 youngsters had their fishing poles dangling under the icy surface of Hallet’s Pond Saturday, but only one could win the grand prize of the annual kids ice fishing contest. Four-year-old Harper was declared the victor of the Winterfest event after reeling in a prize-winning 3.1 ounce sunfish.
Though Harper was modest and kept her words brief, she said she felt “good” when the caught the sunfish and she had a fun time at the contest. While it was big and slimy, she also agreed that the fish was cute too.
Harper received her prize by in front of a St. Peter Fire Truck next to second place contestant Archer, who caught a 2.9-ounce fish and Landon, whose 1.3 ounce fish earned himself a seat at third place.
“I was really surprised,” said Landon on catching his fish. He’s competed in the contest every year, but this was the first time he reeled in a high-ranking fish on Hallett’s Pond.
The surprisingly warm afternoon temperatures on Saturday led to record turnout on the ice. In a typical year, the contest sees an average of around 150 kids, but this weekend saw 210 participants embrace the winter weather. It’s a great sign that this mainstay of Winterfest shows no sign of slowing down.
“We like the turnout of the kids and we like to give back to the community,” said St. Peter Fire Chief Matt Ulman. The event is sponsored and hosted every year by the fire department.
Though this year’s fishing contest sported one of the largest turnout among anglers, the same couldn’t be said for the fish. During the 90 minute contest only five fish were caught.
The slim pickings are not unusual for the ice fishing contest, but the lack of fish doesn’t bother regular attendees like Mark Szybaski and his boys Paul and Max. For this St. Peter family it’s not about the amount of fish you catch, it’s about enjoying the outdoors with the community.
“It’s a nice, sunny day and a nice opportunity to get kids outside again,” said Szybaski. “When you have a small town like this, you really have all these opportunities since they’re so open to everyone and accessible that it’s nice to come and visit.”
For St. Peter residents Jeff Throldho, April Holthaus and kids Jaxon Tholdho and Tyler Holthaus, the hot chocolate, free prizes for all contestants and the welcoming weather made for a great day, even without a fish on the line. Jeff Throldho said they haven’t had many chances to go ice fishing since the kids started hockey, so relaxing on Hallett’s Pond was a nice change of pace.
“This event doesn’t usually produce much fish but it's great for the kids to get out of the house,” said Throldho. “It’s good to see all these kids out here fishing and getting involved.”