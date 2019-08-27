As the city of St. Peter has made efforts towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, the recently started Food Waste “Green Composting” program is picking up momentum. Meanwhile, the city has seen more recycling efforts lately by residents, but city staff report it’s a challenge to educate people on just what can be recycled.
St. Peter started its “Green Composting” program in June, following years of “brown composting” (re-use of leaves, twigs, grass, vines and brush) already available to residents. Green composting, also known as food waste recycling, gives residents the chance to recycle food waste such as baked goods, coffee grounds, tea bags, fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meats. Two sites are available for the free drop-off program: Jefferson Fields and the current yard waste site.
According to Sally Vogel, director of finance at St. Peter, there were about 125 residents signed up for the free compost program as of last week, with one or two people signing up every week.
“I think we’re a little ahead of what we were expecting,” she said.
However, while more residents than expected have joined the program, the city has seen less compost in its bins than it was expecting. As of Aug. 23, there was only enough compost for one load — about 85 pounds of organic waste total.
But Vogel said she isn’t concerned with the low numbers yet, especially given that so many people travel during the summer.
“The actual use of the compost program isn’t what we thought it’d be, but it’s too early to tell,” she said. “My feeling is, come fall, when people are back [in town and] in school, I think we might see more use.”
Vogel said the program has had “no real challenges” since the city implemented it, adding that she hasn’t received many emails from residents who’ve had problems at the sites. She said she has kept an eye on both sites and seen that people know what to put into the bins and where to put their loads.
“People understand what’s supposed to go in and what isn’t,” she said.
Vogel noted, looking forward, she hopes to send out more information to residents through their October utility bills, as well as a survey to better assess residents’ use.