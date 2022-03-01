When St. Peter teen Alexa Rassbach first performed in the Mankato Ballet Company’s rendition of Swan Lake, she was one of the youngest members of the ensemble. Four years later, Rassbach is returning to the show in her dream role as the Swan Queen in the Mankato Ballet Company’s upcoming March 6 performance.
Among the most iconic shows in all of ballet, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s 1876 production is both a staple of the Mankato Ballet Company and one of their most rigorous pieces. In the role of the Swan Queen, the lead ballerina must play the hero and villain: the demure and innocent Princess Odette/White Swan and the cunning and dangerous Odile/Black Swan.
From a technical and choreographic perspective, the White Swan and Black Swan couldn’t be further apart. As Princess Odette, the ballerina moves in a slow and elegant manner. But while playing the princess’ dark doppelganger, she must be sharper, stronger and fiery.
“I wait until we have a certain kid that I know can do the lead, because it’s probably one of the most demanding roles in the ballet repertoire anywhere. It’s not just dancing one role; it’s two roles: the Black Swan and the White Swan,” said Choreographer Riley Thomas Weber. “I don’t like to do Swan Lake unless I know we have someone who can pull it off, and Alexa Rassbach can pull it off.”
Weber recalled that Rassbach was the smallest ballerina in the Swan Corps in the Mankato Ballet Company’s last performance of Swan Lake four years ago. Then in seventh grade, Rassbach said she would often watch the older ballerinas and dream about what it would be like to dance as the Swan Queen.
“I always watched the leads, and they were so good, and I always wanted to do it,” said Rassbach. “So now it’s really fun to actually get to do it.”
After 13 years of dancing ballet, Rassbach, now a high school junior, is finally starring in the role she dreamed of.
“Swan Lake is such an iconic ballad, and just the role is so both technically and artistically demanding that performing them is really surreal,” said Rassbach.
As Rassbach has grown from Swan Corps to Swan Queen, her younger sister Quinn Rassbach has followed in her footsteps. The ballerina of 10 years is now playing the same roles in the ensemble that her older sister Alexa once played.
“[Alexa] was doing very similar parts to what I’m doing now. So I got to watch her when she did all of those, and now I am in the same spot she was in,” said Quinn. “So I’m doing those roles and it’s pretty cool, because I get to watch her do the lead and I get to do my parts.”
It’s not the first time the sisters have shared the stage. Together, they’ve starred in multiple performances of Mankato Ballet Company’s annual holiday tradition, The Nutcracker.
“I really love performing alongside Alexa, because I love to watch her and it’s just fun to perform with my sister,” said Quinn.
This year’s Swan Lake performance features a cast of nearly 30 ballerinas. The cast has grown by eight since the Mankato Ballet Company’s last rendition of Swan Lake and features plenty of local talent from St. Peter, including Sarina Spieker, Chloe Michels, Elodie DeVos, Zella Erickson and River Kemp.
Elise Miller, of Le Sueur, is featuring in her first partner role as the first solo of the pas de trois, a group of three dancers that perform together.
“It’s been fun and interesting, because it’s my first role where I’m having to partner a lot, because there’s three of us. Carla, me and Lily are all experiencing our first time partnering, so it’s been fun to do that,” said Miller. “The role, in general, is really interesting to be in and watch.”
The high school sophomore has been dancing in ballet since she was 3 years old and joined Mankato Ballet Company back in the fourth grade. She was one of the youngest performers in Mankato Ballet’s previous performance of Swan Lake, where she was a member of the Hungarian Corps. Miller recalled that she wasn’t part of the company, but was asked to be in it since they didn’t have enough company members at the time.
Miller said she was driven by her passion for dancing and the people in it and was most looking forward to seeing the wide array of dancers in the show.
“I’m looking forward to including our tap and jazz dancers with our ballet," she said, "because I always think it’s really fun to combine all of those styles of dance.”