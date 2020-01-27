The St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual winter celebration, Winterfest, will get underway on Jan. 31. One of the most popular activities during Winterfest is the search for the elusive medallion.
At 5:31 p.m., the first medallion clue will be read. All clues thereafter will be posted on the Chamber’s website and at www.stpeterherlad.com, plus the Herald Facebook page at 6:01 p.m. nightly. The Chamber will continue to give clues until the medallion is found. The most clues there has ever been is 11.
Theevent takes place citywide. Find the Winterfest medallion and win $1,000 in St. Peter Chamber Bucks. In 2019, instead of an air hockey puck medallion, Winterfest medallion searchers were looking for a small clear block; that will be the same this year, except the block will say '2020'.
The medallion is hid in one of St. Peter’s nearly 20 parks. The medallion has always been hidden in a spot visible from the street.
The medallion is located on public property. Do not search for the medallion on private property or climb over fences when searching. The medallion is not located in a restricted area or buried underground.
Clues and guidelines for the event will be posted online at www.stpeterchamber.com or www.stpeterherald.com. The first clue will be posted online at 5:31 p.m. Jan. 31, and all clues after will be posted at 6:01 p.m. daily until the medallion is found.
When the medallion is found, it should be turned in at the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 101 S. Front St. If found outside normal Chamber of Commerce business hours, call Ed Lee at 507-766-4560.
This event is sponsored by the St. Peter Tourism and Visitors Bureau.