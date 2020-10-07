Top priority: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Legislature? Why are you running for office?
Nick Frentz: My top priority, if re-elected, would be to pass a balanced budget. The 2021 Minnesota Legislature will likely have to fill a projected multi-billion-dollar budget deficit, which would mean some tough choices. We are fortunate Minnesota had the foresight to create a budget reserve fund, estimated to be at around $2 billion. But, using every dime of the reserve would be irresponsible and set the state up for future deficits. Additionally, we may receive additional funds from the federal government, since many states are facing similar budget situations. I’m running to help the people of the district and our state. This work needed to craft and pass a responsible and stable budget will be a major factor in our transition out of the pandemic and related challenges to our people, our businesses, our communities, and our schools.
Elizabeth Bangert: If elected, my top priority for the 2021 Legislature is to ensure that we return to a limited government. This is my sole reason for running for office. We are a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy. Our role as elected officials is to ensure that the rights of the people are not infringed upon. We are to stop government overreach, not use government to overreach. I have no political science degree, I am simply a citizen who went to St. Paul armed with data related to DHS and found out the hard way that our government is no longer for the common man. It’s time to return to what the founders of this nation intended. It’s time to restore the republic.
How do you grade the state government’s response to the pandemic? Are additional measures necessary? If so, what?
Frentz: I would give us a collective B+. We took immediate action once the basics of the pandemic were understood. We allocated (on a bipartisan basis, I might add) funding to help our health care response, child care, veterans, businesses, and working men and women with unemployment. I think we have done pretty well with testing programs and communication to the public. I am hoping no additional measures will be needed, but we have to stay alert in case circumstances change (which they can, sometimes rapidly).
Bangert: As a small business owner, I rate our state government’s response to the pandemic with an “F”. I did due diligence and closed my business for 15 days, however as most families weren’t working, it ended up being far longer. Rather than allow businesses to open once again by lifting restrictions, our state government created more socialist type programs in the form of “grants.” Meanwhile families are losing loved ones to suicide, lives are being destroyed and we have quickly forfeited quality of life for quantity of life. The Constitution does not have a clause allowing it to be suspended. What we are witnessing is the most abusive overreach of power I’ve experienced in my lifetime and it must end. The only measure that should be taken at this point is one that should have been taken months ago, opening up the state. Look no further than the actual data.
Education, K-12: COVID-19 resulted in dramatic changes to the delivery of education. What weaknesses in the system were highlighted by distance learning? Did we identify any best practices that should be incorporated in the post-pandemic era?
Frentz: First of all, I think our school districts are outstanding, and that they handled things very well. One of the weaknesses in the system is the lack of high speed internet for each Minnesota student. Ask this question: how can we require online learning from a student who doesn’t have quality internet access at home? I was proud to author legislation that would increase rural broadband coverage. As for “best practices” I think many of our teachers and students have learned new techniques and my guess is there will be new advances as we go forward. Children learn better in person, so a top priority is to deal with the virus as best we can and put the pandemic in our rear view mirror sooner rather than later.
Bangert: We have learned many things about our education system during this time. One of the greatest things we have learned is how quickly children can complete their schoolwork, which begs the question, “Why are children in formal school settings for so long?” I could answer that more thoroughly but I’m only allowed 150 words per question. In short, it’s about contracts, the Union, and the almighty dollar, such as pay for performance bonds. If we learn anything from this it should be that recess should be far longer, and that children, much like adults, are social beings who suffer greatly when cut off from contact with others.
Health care: Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
Frentz: I support a public option, allowing anybody in Minnesota to buy into our Minnesota state plan. This will produce immediate monthly cost reductions for consumers compared to private market options. This will also potentially allow more Minnesotans to see how a government run program works, find and correct any weaknesses, and may pave the way for greater reform at either the state or federal level.
Bangert: I am extremely opposed to any expansion of government run health insurance plans. As someone who is now uninsured as a result of the Affordable Care Act, the program has been a failure. Small business owners took a hit with extremely high premiums, and many families are working simply to retain health insurance. If we truly want to solve the problem in America we must define “health”, because what we have in America is “sick care”. Look no further than the COVID-19 approach. Not a word of boosting one’s immune system in the mainstream media until months into the pandemic. True preventative health care isn’t about testing and diagnostics, it’s about taking steps to create a healthy immune system. Should medication or other interventions be needed, price transparency would be a good start. While we’re at it, it would be helpful to stop decimating small providers with the provider’s tax.
Police reform: Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and prompted passage of legislation during the special session. Did the laws go far enough or too far? Should the Legislature take additional measures?
Frentz: First, I reject the idea that you must either support police (which I do) or you must support people of color (which I also do), but can’t support both. Citizens deserve to feel safe and secure — and that includes freedom from racism. That does not mean we should disrespect the working men and women who serve us as police officers, firefighters, first responders and others. As for the police reform bill passed during this year’s special session, I did vote “Yes” and felt it was a good bill. The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers have endorsed me for re-election. Can we do more? Of course, but that isn’t just a legislative question. I’d like to see us keep working toward progress on racial equity — we may never fully stamp out racism and its cost to our society, but we should always be working in that direction.
Bangert: This isn’t the first time police reform has taken center stage. What I do believe, however, is that you cannot address one part of the system. There are a variety of components including prison reform and also what occurs within the prison system. We must have law and order, but we also need to acknowledge that the system has room for improvement. Having said that, one must again look at the entire picture — zoom out. Why don’t we ever solve poverty in America? And why don’t we solve the housing crisis? Why is it taking so long for the war on drugs to be completed? I’m going to be blunt. It’s because if those problems are solved then somewhere along the way, someone stops making a profit. Imagine if the average person realized how much taxpayer money flows through NGOs in this state. There’s a website for it.