At the Jan. 18 St. Peter City Council workshop meeting, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) presented updated designs for a planned dual left turn lane intersection on the south side of St. Peter.
Expected to start construction in spring 2023, the project will bring dual left turn lanes at the intersection of Hwy. 169/Hwy. 22 and a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT, also known as a J-Turn) at the intersection of Hwy. 169/Hwy. 99.
Both intersection modifications will improve safety and traffic flow, which were identified as top priorities when gathering input from the city of St. Peter, City Council and the community.
The project aims to mitigate vehicular crashes on the Hwy. 169/22 and Hwy. 169/99 intersections. Between 2009 and 2019, the Hwy. 169/22 intersection experienced a total crash rate of 1.13 crashes per MEV (million entering vehicles); exceeding the critical crash rate for similar intersections. A high proportion of crashes on the intersection, 1.07 MEV, were considered serious or fatal.
Traffic congestion on the left turn from Hwy. 169 south onto Hwy. 22 is one of the chief safety concerns. During peak traffic hours, long lines of vehicles waiting to turn exceeded space in the left turn lane, impacting through traffic on Hwy. 169 and the Jefferson Street intersection.
The crash rate of 0.43 MEV on the Hwy. 169/99 intersection also surpassed statewide average and critical crash rate for similar intersections.
The preliminary design attempts to address left-turn queues on Hwy. 22 by adding a second left turn lane that would be a protected left only to 22. The concept also adds an RCUT at 169-99. The RCUT on Hwy. 169/99 reduces conflict points to encourage safety.
A downside is travelers needing to go further for that 99 to 169 northbound turn. There is also still the potential concern with bottle up for cars turning left from southbound 169 to 22, as two lanes of traffic enter 22 and it quickly turns to one lane.
Pavement quality and ride smoothness on Hwy. 169 between Hwy. 22 and Jefferson Street is also anticipated to fall into poor condition. According to estimates by MnDOT, the section of roadway will fall between 1.5 to 1.9 on the ride quality index (RQI) by 2024. In comparison, roads that score 3.0 or better are rated in good condition, pavement quality between 2.1 and 2.9 is considered fair and anything 2.0 or below is evaluated as poor.
MnDOT estimates that the planned repairs to the street, in addition to storm sewer, city water, lighting and sidewalks, will extend the life of the pavement by over 20 years.
MnDOT Project Manager Forrest Hasty’s visit to the St. Peter City Council on Jan. 18 served primarily as an informational update for new members on the council and an opportunity for city feedback on the project.
While the project is managed by the state, the city of St. Peter and local constituents had the opportunity to share feedback at past council meetings and a public open house. The dual left turn and RCUT design was one of four proposals previously shared by MnDOT and was well received by last year’s council.
One area where the city does have control is voting on a MnDOT request to close the intersection of Wabasha Road onto Hwy. 169 permanently as a means of improving safety. The proposal has not yet been brought to a vote, but City Administrator Todd Prafke said the city has known this was part of the plan for a long time.
“Based on the safety issues that we see in that location with the amount of traffic and the number of crashes that have occurred in that area, as they look to continue to improve safety along that stretch and really the limited amount of use based on the traffic cones that are there, I would say [the City Council] is leaning towards that closure,” said Prafke.
Currently, the 169-22 and 169-99 project is still in the design phase and is anticipated to go out for bid in November. MnDOT projects a total cost of $5.5 million covered by the state.