It was a gloomy, depressing day outside on Sunday, Aug. 7 in the town of Lafayette.
There was also some gloom, although mixed with nostalgia and gratitude, inside St. Gregory’s Catholic Church that day. It was the last mass to be celebrated there, as the New Ulm Diocese prepared to sell the building and see the five-and-a-half-decades-old institution come to an end.
The church, a small but important gathering place for Catholics in the area, had seen its numbers dwindle over time and was finding it more and more difficult to bring in new priests.
Mona Nelson, a former member who moved away 20 years ago, but came back for the last mass, said, “Even 20 years ago, you could see the handwriting on the wall. Parishioners were getting old. Younger people weren’t coming to church. I could sense what was going to happen. And it did."
The need for a church in Lafayette led the New Ulm Diocese in 1943 to purchase the “Valley Club” building, formerly the Blue Moon Night Club, and move it to town. The church was named after St. Gregory the Great, who became Pope.
Father Clemens was the first priest. The late Father Eugene Hackert served as priest from 1960-1964 when plans for “a real church” and social hall started. The fruition of these plans was the current church built in 1966. It looks new. And, compared to most churches in the Diocese, it is new. Yet, a sign outside the church advertised: "THIS PROPERTY SELLS AT AUCTION AUG. 15th."
According to one attendee, the last service had a funeral atmosphere to it. And, in a way, it did. After 55 years, the church had come to its end. People from far and wide came to say "Goodbye." The place was packed.
Paul Schuelke, who has been a member for 50 years, said he felt saddened to see it go.
"The main reason was a shortage of priests," he said. "The church still had members. The church still had money. But priests were in short supply.”
Father John Hayes, who grew up in the area, was also one of the mass’ celebrants. Asked where parishioners will go from here, his answer was bleak: “I don’t know. They will have to find a new parish, I guess.”
Father Douglas Grams, in his homily, proclaimed the day as one of remembrance, gratitude and hope. Remembering with gratitude all that St. Gregory’s did for the people it touched. And hope that, in spite of of its closing, there will be the joy of joining another parish. And not to be fearful, but believing, as in the words of the Recessional hymn, “Lead Me, Lord.”
After mass, they were indeed led — to a picnic on the parish grounds. The line stretched back to the church, and there were two of them; sloppy joes on the left; pulled pork on the right. The main courses were accompanied, not only with potato salad and broccoli salad, but with a German band. The mood was respectful, but joyful, like at a wake, which it was.
When asked “What might be done with the building?” responses ranged from a roller skating rink to an ice hockey rink. One old gentleman thought it should be used as a ballroom with a bar and restaurant. It has a kitchen and a social hall, and what a dance floor it would make. Why not? The church started as a night club after all.