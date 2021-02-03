Clue No. 1 – Friday, Jan. 29
We’ve welcomed back hunters 16 times before,
I can’t wait to see what year 17 has in store.
We know the medallion is somewhere on public ground,
But which park will hold the treasure this time around?
----
Clue No. 2 – Saturday, Jan. 30
Day after day and year after year,
The clues keep building until you are near.
Reading between the lines is one way to proceed,
Follow last year’s clues and you might just succeed.
----
Clue No. 3 – Sunday, Jan. 31
It feels like we’ve been by here at least once before,
Or is it my imagination, I just can’t tell anymore.
If you avoid the red herrings meant to lead you astray,
You will find the medallion is just a stone’s throw away.
----
Clue No. 4 – Monday, Feb. 1
Many claim their state is better than the rest,
Generally speaking, I think Minnesota is the best.
Despite the slick winter roads and unbearable cold,
Our state’s many lakes and trees are a sight to behold.
----
Clue No. 5 – Tuesday, Feb. 2
The stage is all set as the crowd begins to grow,
To hear one of the great tales from a long time ago.
St. Peter was almost the capital as the stories are told,
But some shenanigans caused that deal to unfold.
----
Clue No. 6 – Wednesday, Feb. 3
The medallion may have found a safe place to sit,
But many hunters are on the verge of finding it.
Most look forward but you may want to look behind,
If you do, then the treasure may be your big find