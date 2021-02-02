The University of Minnesota Extension recently launched a new opportunity for teens, and several local ones are taking advantage.
The Minnesota 4-H Agriculture Ambassador program is a year-long experience for youth to refine their leadership skills, explore and advocate for agricultural issues and expand their professional network.
In its second year, the program has grown to include 26 Minnesota 4-H Agriculture Ambassadors from across the state. The newest members include Makayla Moline, of Nicollet County, plus Ethan Muellerleile, Kendra Blaschko and Bryce Blaschko, of Le Sueur County.
4-H Agriculture Ambassadors are representatives of the University of Minnesota Extension 4-H Youth Development program. They are self-motivated, enthusiastic leaders who use their skills, knowledge and leadership abilities with fellow youth, area residents, community leaders and elected officials. Ambassadors serve to strengthen Minnesota’s commitment and enthusiasm for agriculture through public relations, community engagement and peer education.
Youth are selected to be 4-H Agriculture Ambassadors through a competitive application process. The criteria include demonstrating a superior level of ambition in one or more 4-H ag and animal science projects, a profound career interest in agriculture, advanced leadership qualities and willingness to be positive change agents.
Each youth has special areas of interest and is prepared to share their story and passion at community meetings, legislative hearings and other ag-focused gatherings. If you would like to host a 4-H Agriculture Ambassador at an event you are planning, please contact Extension educator Brian McNeill at mcnei006@umn.edu.