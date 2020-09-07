Henderson’s annual classic-car roll-ins were canceled this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped residents from carrying on the tradition. Every Tuesday, Main Street enjoys a bustling crowd looking to admire classic cars and tour the local businesses.
Though the weekly influx of visitors has been a boon to downtown businesses, it has also drawn concern from some Henderson residents and members of the City Council. Councilors expressed worries of potential accidents and public health at the last meeting and have requested a greater police presence in the area on Tuesdays.
Since the official classic-car roll-in was canceled in May, Henderson Mayor Paul Menne said that the weekly crowd has been lighter compared to previous years when the city held the event. But the lack of an official event also meant the lack of volunteers and excess law enforcement that helped keep the peace.
Among councilors' concerns was the increased presence of traffic without the level of enforcement at an official roll-in. That’s led to worries that visitors are parking their vehicles within the yellow lines on the curb and that, without proper traffic control, there could be increased potential for an accident.
“Because there is no official roll-in going on, people have maybe been parking a little closer to those [yellow lines],” said Menne. “When the roll-in was going on, people would make sure those areas were coned out, giving people an extra visual to where that vehicle is.”
Maintaining public safety during the coronavirus pandemic was also a concern. Councilors raised worry that without the event-level police presence it would be difficult to enforce the mask mandate and social distancing.
At the meeting, Police Chief Dmitri Ikonitski was charged with keeping a police presence on Main Street. The Henderson Police Department now has at least one officer monitoring traffic and enforcing the mask mandate.
“We expect our police chief and police department to have a presence on Main Street every day of the week during those times, including Tuesdays,” said Menne.
Ikonitski reported that with the additional police presence, the department has not issued any citations so far. The order to have a police officer on duty was immediately implemented the Tuesday after the council meeting.
“So far, we didn’t have to issue any citations,” said Ikonitski. ”I’ve talked to the officer that works Main Street during those hours and she said had to give a verbal warning to a couple of people to move their vehicles.”
The Henderson Police Department has put its focus in educating people while monitoring the event. While the officer on duty has so far just given verbal warnings, the department is empowered to issue parking tickets. To enforce the mask mandate and social distancing, the officer will remind the crowd of the executive order through the patrol car loudspeaker.
"We didn't have any issues so it appears to be running pretty smoothly," said Ikonitski. "We have addressed the concerns of the City Council and so far therte haven't been any complaints. It appears to be working quite well."