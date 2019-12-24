This time of year brings joy and satisfaction to many, but for some families in our own community, the busy shopping and crowded events are near impossible to maneuver — even for a few short minutes.
The St. Peter American Legion Post 37 attempted to do something a little different for those families this year, and its efforts brought some huge smiles to kids’ and parents’ faces.
The Legion hosted its first ever sensory sensitive Santa event on Dec. 21, creating a soothing, quiet environment for children whose special needs would normally keep them from visiting with Santa in public. The event was open to the public and well attended by visitors and their families from surrounding communities, including Lake Crystal, Cleveland, Le Center, and St. Peter.
While special needs families have special resources to utilize when it comes to keeping their family dynamic running as smoothly as possible, the everyday tasks of many families are sometimes extraordinary tasks for families that include special needs.
Earlier this year, after attending a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the Legion, Abby and Joe Baker were extremely impressed and reached out on the Legion Facebook site, expressing their gratitude for such an event. The Baker family, newly established in the St. Peter community, had not made many connections with area special needs resources at that point, and wanted a small, safe environment for their children to be able to go without the loud noises, flashing lights and the chaotic atmosphere that many public holiday events many create.
“My children both have autism. My daughter, Cloe, is high functioning. My son, Xavier, also has autism, as well as epilepsy and PICA, which makes it very hard for us to attend public events of any type,” said Abby Baker.
Nancy Vogel, St. Peter American Legion event coordinator, contacted Baker after the Halloween event and asked her to help in designing and coordinating the sensory Santa event. Baker, having had been very involved with her former special needs community in Florida, and with an educational background in psychology, was able to prepare all the volunteers on the dos and don’ts when dealing with special needs children and their broad spectrum of symptoms and behaviors. Nursing staff and EMS volunteers were on site to assist if there was an emergency and other volunteers had background experience working with special needs children, or just children in general.
According to Baker, having such an event was extra special for her family this year, as it was both a memory and milestone they will all cherish. In years past, the family tried attending public events where Santa was present, and because of the intense commotion, loud noises and bright lights, Xavier became physically ill and ran away.
This year, the Bakers were able to prepare their children weeks in advance for the event. They prepared a visual calendar and social stories, so there was no guesswork.
“(Nancy) Vogel and the sensory Santa planning committee were open and clear about what was going to be at the event and they followed through precisely. This was huge for our family, as it provided us with so much preliminary information, that both our children were comfortable, and were able to stay at the event for an extraordinary amount of time,” Baker said.
According to Baker, their daughter Cloe is high functioning and because of her younger brother’s epilepsy, this was the first time she had ever been able to meet and talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus. When the two children arrived at the Legion for the event, Cloe was able to talk with Santa and Mrs. Claus, while her brother, Xavier, sat in between them, with his hands behind his head and a huge smile on his face.
“Xavier didn’t melt down and was able to stay longer than normal. He did two crafts afterwards and got to eat a piece of candy. He has never reacted in such a manner; this is a huge milestone for him. This will be the highlight of (our) children’s entire season,” Baker said.
Leaving an impression
Other families who attended the sensory event were just as impressed.
Everly Hewitt, who was born with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH), a common, yet widely unknown birth defect, affecting 1 in 2,500 babies, has meant a multitude of surgeries for this energetic 4-year-old, but definitely hasn’t kept her down.
Katie Hobson and Ray Hewitt, Everly’s parents, decided to attend the sensory event because it was geared toward children with sensory sensitivities. Everly was born with her diaphragm never having fully closed. This made all of her organs take over the spot where her left lung should be and shifted her heart over. With their daughter currently oxygen dependent and needing to be tube fed, this event was just what the family was looking for.
“(We) get nervous going to the mall or places that may have a lot of germs, so the fact that this was an event for special needs children and a calmer environment, made it easier for us all to enjoy visiting Santa. This was a perfect experience for her,” said Hobson.
After hosting the highly successful sensory event and the positive praise from community members regarding the event, Legion committee members are hoping to host another sensory sensitive public event sometime around Valentines Day and will post event plans on their Facebook page. The plan, according to Vogel, would be to create a restaurant type event where families can make a reservation to eat out, restaurant style, but without the crowds or outside stimulants.
“For an organization to go out of their way and really acknowledge a demographic that needs and so desperately wants to be involved in these types of events, is huge positive social change and an amazing standard to set for other businesses to follow suit,” said Baker of the American Legion Post 37 family. “They are trend setters, because they have such a big heart for every member of the community. Relocating to a place with such phenomenally supportive people has been such a blessing.”