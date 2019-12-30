The Minnesota Department of Human Services answered some questions related to off-campus passes used at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter, as well as public notifications in situations where patients are off-campus when they're not supposed to be.
How does a patient get an off-campus pass?
First, an independent panel known as the Special Review Board (SRB) must determine that a patient is eligible for pass privileges. The SRB is made up of an attorney, a mental health professional and a third person, none of whom can be associated with DHS. The SRB makes its decision based on several factors, including risk assessments, clinical assessments and input from the patient’s treatment team. After the SRB makes a general recommendation to grant pass privileges, it is up to the patient’s treatment team to approve or deny each individual request for off-campus leave.
Pass privileges are granted to patients who have progressed in treatment and live in transitional units on the St. Peter campus outside the secure facility. (The SRB must also approve before a patient can move from the secure facility to the transitional units.) This is a phase of treatment that prepares patients to eventually live in the community. It is very rare that pass privileges are granted to a patient living in the secure units.
What does an off-campus pass entail?
Patients leave the campus to go shopping, dine out, visit friends and family, go to the movies or take in some other entertainment or just to get a change of scenery. All destinations must be approved by the treatment team.
Pass privileges begin gradually and are extended as patients demonstrate stability and reliability on outings. At first, patients are escorted by staff. As they progress, they may have outings with peers. Later, they may have overnight or weekend stays with family or friends. When patients have pass privileges to go into the community of St. Peter, Forensic Services staff physically check on them. When patients have passes in other communities, they must check-in with Forensic Services staff by telephone at specific times.
Every pass request is reviewed by the patient’s treatment team and extreme clinical care is used in assessing patients prior to allowing them to leave the campus on a pass. If a pass has been approved in advance but the treatment team has cause for concern on the day of the scheduled outing, the pass is revoked.
Patients with pass privileges go on hundreds of successful outings each year without incident. And more than 200 patients on provisional discharge are living successfully in communities.
Are alerts sent out to the community about missing patients?
On the rare occasion that a patient does not return from a pass, we act quickly to protect both the public and the patient by working closely with law enforcement agencies, the courts and counties in Minnesota and other jurisdictions as appropriate.
Additionally, Forensic Services Executive Director Carol Olson stated: “As a health care provider, we cannot share information about specific patients. Our first priority is public safety and the safety of the individual. DHS works proactively with law enforcement to provide critical information; we offer assistance locating the individual and offering investigative resources where appropriate. Law enforcement may be able to provide public information regarding this matter.”
How are patients returned?
Patients who leave Minnesota must be extradited through a legal process that can take weeks to months. Once extradition is complete, law enforcement officers escort patients back to the facilities in St. Peter, where they are clinically evaluated and the treatment team determines the next steps in their care.