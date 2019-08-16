The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday that the northbound right lane of Hwy. 169 in St. Peter from Broadway to Union Street will be closed for maintenance work Tuesday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 29, weather permitting.
In addition to the right lane closure, city side streets will be closed off as the operation moves from south to north and driveway access will experience short term (one to two hours) closures after the maintenance operation goes through.
The maintenance work consists of micro-surfacing with asphalt and small rock to extend the life of the pavement and provide a smoother ride until MnDOT can resurface Hwy. 169 in 2022.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the work zone and watch for workers, traffic control and equipment.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.