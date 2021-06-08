The city of St. Peter would like to ask its residents whether or not they'd like to support the building of a new fire station with a sales tax (instead of leaving it all to property taxes). But, due to state law and a split Legislature, the city is having difficulty getting permission to even ask the question.
Before a proposed half-cent sales tax can be put in place, the voters of the city of St. Peter must approve it through a referendum; and before that referendum can take place, the Legislature must approve a bill allowing it. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, have bills in the Senate and House respectively, calling for the referendum on the sales tax. Both elected officials are supportive of giving St. Peter residents the option.
"It worries me the idea that we’d put (the expenses of a new fire station) all on property taxes," Akland said. "If our citizens aren’t able to decide on a sales tax, then the City Council can put it through on just the property tax. I think that would be more harmful to St. Peter."
The city of St. Peter is able to levy property taxes for an infrastructure project, like a new fire station, without asking for taxpayer permission. City Administrator Todd Prafke and the City Council, though, are pushing for a half-cent sales tax that would pay for the majority of the costs over the next 40 years (the city intends to use a United States Department of Agriculture loan to get lower interest rates). If a referendum is approved by the Legislature at a special session in June, the city would likely aim to ask voters in November whether they want the sales tax.
"The council has said that there will be a new fire hall, and I think that is still true," Prafke said in a recent editorial with the St. Peter Herald. "The position of the council was that either it would be paid for by property taxes alone or a majority would be paid by sales tax, if approved by the voters."
He added, "But here is what I know for sure. We need a new fire station, and to do that without a substantial increase in local property taxes, we need legislative approval. That approval gives you the option to vote on how you will pay for it (all property tax or mostly sales tax with a small amount from property tax). We hope that approval will come as a part of the special legislative session planned for a few weeks from now. In the meantime, we will continue to wait for the Legislature to meet."
The reason the city has not yet received permission for the sales tax referendum is because the request, similar to other city and county requests of the same nature, has been rolled into an omnibus tax bill. For the request to pass, the whole bill needs to pass. The Legislature reached a budget target agreement in May, but did not decide on the details, which they hope to confirm and vote on June 14.
"I do expect both sides will come together on an overall tax bill," Sen. Frentz said in early June. "There are some larger issues, which I suppose the two sides could disagree on. I think he report is very likely to pass."
By May 28, the lawmakers negotiating budget bills were to have produced “spreadsheets”: the line-by-line dollar amounts that each area of government and each program in each committee’s portfolio would have for the next two years. Most blew the deadline.
A second deadline was set for June 4. That was when the policy language on each area of the state budget was supposed to be completed. In effect, the working groups for the 14 bills were to come up with numbers first, policy second. Most missed that deadline too.
Now, it is getting serious. Gov. Tim Walz is likely to soon extend the peacetime state of emergency for another 30 days. If he does, state law requires him to bring lawmakers back into session, so they can rescind the order if they choose. That is when (June 14) legislative leaders are hoping to vote on the 14 budget omnibus bills.
But to vote on the bills, they need the bills to be ready. Otherwise, the Legislature risks further delays — or potentially no omnibus tax bill at all, meaning St. Peter would have to go on without sales tax contributions to the fire hall for at least one more year. The Legislature and governor should be motivated to finish in June to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.