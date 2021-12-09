Last year’s special driveby visit with Santa on top of a St. Peter firetruck was such a highlight for residents of all ages that he’s coming back this year with a little help from the Recreation and Leisure Services and Fire departments.
Mark your calendars and bundle up the kids on Saturday, Dec. 11, as Santa once again makes his way through town. Firetruck sirens will be wailing to announce his impending arrival in each neighborhood, but to help plan, check out the route map for both the north and south sides of the city.
Santa and his crew will be traveling the routes between 5-8 p.m. Since he's all about giving, his elves (St. Peter firefighters) will be collecting food. If you can give to those in need, have your donations ready for the elves to collect.
Info from weekly city of St. Peter Hot Sheet newsletter.