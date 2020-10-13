Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER TODAY... .DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS WESTERN AND WEST- CENTRAL MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO DROP AS LOW AS 25-30%, WITH WESTERLY WINDS GUSTING UP TO 25-30 MPH AT TIMES. THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING AND HEED DIRECTIONS FROM LOCAL FIRE OFFICIALS.