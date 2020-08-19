Kids are back to school this September under unique circumstances, but unchanged will be the need for supplies.
Whether its pencils, crayons, notebooks or the backpacks that carry it all, many families in the St. Peter area may not have the resources needed to properly equip their students for school. And the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the pressure for many families.
“The pandemic has financially impacted so many due to furloughs or the complete loss of a job,” said South Elementary Principal Doreen Oelke. “Going back to school can put a big strain on family budgets, so any efforts to help alleviate this stress is welcome.”
The St. Peter Friends of Learning Back to School Backpack Project is intended to fill that gap. And with distribution scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27, the St. Peter American Legion is stepping in to help with a last ditch collection effort.
“We were deciding on how we can reach out to the community, especially with the pandemic and all the uncertainty, and so we asked the schools and said ‘Is there a need?’, and the Backpack group said they could use more supplies,” American Legion events organizer Nancy Vogel said. “So when we reached out, they said ‘What a fantastic idea.’”
She added, “We’re trying to get people to come on down and see teachers and donate school supplies, and we’re going to give out a free sloppy joe meal.”
A drive-up school supply collection drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the legion in St. Peter. Individuals and families can drive up to the legion curb, drop off school supplies, and if they choose, a donation to the legion, and get a sloppy joe meal in return. Anyone who can not afford to donate school supplies or to the legion is still welcome to drive up for a meal. And, of course, anyone who wants to donate without getting a meal, is also welcome.
Areas of need include backpacks, crayons, pencils, paper, notebooks, glue, pencil sharpeners, rulers, water bottles (as kids can’t use water fountains this year), and more.
Oelke, along with some other teachers and staff in the district, will be present at the drive-thru to say ‘Hello’ to students and help collect the supplies. Everyone is excited to see students again next month.
“We are so excited to be welcoming our students back into our buildings,” Oelke said. “Everyone who works in a school does so because of their love of children and young adults, so the past five months have been extremely challenging. Although it may look a little different than it has in the past, we are all committed to making it a wonderful school year, regardless of the model we are teaching in.”
One key to that “wonderful school year” is students being properly equipped. Michelle Zehnder Fischer, the Nicollet County attorney and co-leader of the Back to School Backpack Project, said that the group managed to give out 550 backpacks to students in St. Peter and rural Nicollet County in 2019. The numbers are not expected to be as high in 2020, as the pandemic has somewhat slowed physical supply donations (with many opting for cash donations instead), and with less families signed up.
“I think the community has been very supportive,” Zehnder Fischer said. “Where we’re seeing a difference is more heavily on the cash donation side, rather than the actual supplies themselves. I think our contributions are down overall a bit, to be expected, but we’re still pleased with the response we’ve received.”
The signup period for families to get a backpack of supplies is now over. However, if families still want to sign up, they should do so, and the group will get them as much supplies as they can. The legion collection drive will help the backpack group have a stockpile to give to those families still in need.
Zehnder Fischer believes there will be actually be a greater need in 2020.
“There will be a desire to not see those supplies going back and forth, perhaps,” she said. “So there will be an extra burden for schools to have student-centered supplies, as opposed to classroom-centered supplies.”
For the legion, meanwhile, monthly events and drives, like this one, are helping the organization stay in touch with the community and stay afloat financially. Vogel thinks this might be their favorite fundraiser yet.
“The positive outreach and the comments we’ve received, hopefully this will be the best event we’ll do,” she said.