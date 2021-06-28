Few, if any, members of the Le Sueur and St. Peter communities knew Lance Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus, but that didn’t stop around 100 members of each community from honoring him in death.
The tale of the Minnesota Marine, who went missing off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, and was later found dead, weighed on the hearts of veterans, soldiers and community members across the state. On June 24, Niss-De Jesus’ body was finally brought home after going missing on June 5.
Communities across the state paid tribute to Niss-De Jesus as an escort of Marines and the Patriot Guard drove his body from the MPS airport in Minneapolis down Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 60 back to his hometown of Mountain Lake. Along the way, a line of Le Sueur area residents rallied outside Wolf Motors in honor of the fallen Marine, and then a line of St. Peter residents along 169 in the downtown and at Minnesota Square Park.
“I’m blown away by the support and the flexibility, because the time kept changing,” said Le Sueur VFW Post 4297 Commander Shannon Frost. “The flexibility and the patience everyone had — it means a lot that they came out today and I’m sure it means a lot to the family.”
A dazzling constellation of stars and stripes fluttered in the wind as community members held dozens of flags aloft at Wolf Motors. Members of the Le Sueur Honor Guard, Le Sueur American Legion and Le Sueur Veterans of Foreign Wars stood and saluted in uniform as a cavalcade of motorcycles escorting Niss-De Jesus drove by. The Le Sueur Police Department, Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office and Le Sueur Fire Department attended as well with an enormous American flag draped from a the fire truck ladder.
American flags waved and veterans saluted, too, across the north-south length of St. Peter in a more casual gathering.
“He gave his life while he was on duty. I don’t know much about him, but every veteran deserves something and this is something we can do, even though we didn’t know him personally.” said Le Sueur Legion Post 55 Commander Larry Bruender. “We had a lot of people here, and I think a lot of people started thinking about what people are doing for their country. Even though each person does a small part, it all works out.”
Niss-De Jesus was 24 years old when his life was tragically cut short. He received his diploma from Mountain Lake High School in 2015 and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Minnesota in 2019. While in college, Niss-De Jesus studied abroad in Japan for three weeks and fell in love with the country’s culture and beauty.
Niss-De Jesus soon had the opportunity to return to Japan after he enlisted in the US Marine Corp in Feb. 2019. During his time with the Marines, Niss-De Jesus was named a Distinguished Honor Graduate from the MP school and received a NAM award for saving another Marine’s life.
Niss-De Jesus’ concern for the lives of his fellow soldiers was with him until the end. During a weekend off, Niss-De Jesus went swimming off the coast of Odo Beach in Okinawa with a few of his friends from the Corps. The group was caught in a rip current and fought against the waters on their way to shore. As they swam, Niss-De Jesus checked in on his fellow Marines’ safety and encouraged them to stay determined. The three other Marines arrived on shore safely, but Niss-De Jesus was lost.
A search party was soon gathered to find Niss-De Jesus, and his family expressed high hopes he would be found. But on June 9, the family announced on their GoFundMe page that Niss-De Jesus’ body was found.
“It is with heavy hearts that we received news today confirming that they have found our boy,” the family wrote. “It is not the outcome that we wanted so badly but we are still rejoicing in God for finding our Eric Niss and that he is coming home. Our hearts are aching but we praise God for the answered prayers.”
In support of Niss-De Jesus and his family, members of the many communities along the escort route - Le Sueur, St. Peter, Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Jordan, Belle Plaine, Mankato, Lake Crystal, Madelia, St. James and Mountain Lake - came out to express their gratitude and sorrow.
“Being a veteran, he’s one of us,” said Frost. “Whether they were from here or any of the other communities, I would hope we do the same for all.”