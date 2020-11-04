It was a Democrat-Republican split among St. Peter's two elected officials in the Legislature.
On the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election, Democratic Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato, held his spot convincingly in the District 19 Senate race, defeating Republican challanger Elizabeth Bangert, of St. Peter, 59.77% (25,983 votes) to 40.07% (17,419 votes). District 19 includes all of Nicollet County, plus the city of Mankato.
In the District 19A House race, though, the seat was flipped as Democratic incumbent Rep. Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, was ousted by Republican challenger Susan Akland, as she scored 50.16% (11,601 votes) to Brand's 49.66% (11,486 votes). District 19A includes just Nicollet County.
For Frentz, it was exciting to continue having the backing of local voters.
"It’s no secret I love serving in the Senate," he said. "It’s just such an honor to serve the people in the area. We ran the campaign we wanted to run; we did the things that traditionally help, although no parades this year and no real door knocking, per se. But we worked hard on the campaign."
Frentz already knows his first priority for the next legislative session.
"The budget," he said. "We have a projected deficit that is going to be a real challenge. We’re going to have to make some tough decisions."
For Akland, the win came somewhat as a surprise; she was on the edge of her seat all night, noting that some of her guests were about to leave when the final results rolled in close to midnight.
"I said 'Let me refresh one more time,' and there it was," Akland said. "It’s what I had a purpose and a passion for, and I’m just excited to win and excited to represent us in St. Paul."
Akland hopes to serve most notably in the areas she knows best.
"I have a heart for our farmers and for our small businesses and for the problems we’re having with health care," she said. "I’m hoping I’ll be able to be on some of those committees, work on some of those issues and make a difference."
Both Frentz and Akland were very grateful to all voters in their districts.
"I appreciate the opportunity to serve, I really do," Frentz said. "It’s just really cool to represent this area, so thank you for sending me back."
"I’m just excited," Akland said. "It’s the first time I ever ran in an election. I feel like I was called to do this, and God would see me through, and he’s done a marvelous job."