North Elementary students celebrated another successful Arts and Academics Night, attracting both science fair officcianados, as well as the many talents and hobbies that St. Peter North Stars chose to showcase.
School Principal Darin Dorherty and staff members hosted the event, which attracted family members and friends for a casual evening of student highlighted art, interests and science projects on display, as well as a performance, featuring at least a dozen students.
“This is our 10th year hosting such an event,” said Doherty. “What was formerly the science fair, exclusively, has grown to include the many talents and interests of our students."
Much like the science fair, interested students could choose to participate in the academics areas, which included topics pertaining to science and interests, or they could choose to select a topic in arts, including singing, poetry, musical instruments, sculpture, or painting. Many students chose to do projects surrounding sports, or LEGO building. Some did their projects about their pet, while others chose to study the mold process of fruit.
Ethan Harbitc, a fourth grader, has been a science fair first-prize winner in the past, when he studied albedo; the reflection and absorption of the sun's rays onto a light or dark surface. This year, once again, Harbitc received a first-place ribbon for his project on meteorology.
“I really like weather, so I did my science fair project on barometric pressure,” he said. In studying the increases and decreases of barometric pressure, Harbitc found that he could not make an accurate conclusion. During his study, he hypothesized that his homemade barometers may not have had long enough straws (needles) and his study may not have had enough data. Despite the lack of a conclusion, judges found his his project impressive, and he will continue on to the Minnesota State Regional Science Fair competition.
Thomas Biederman, a third-grade student, made his science fair debut with his color tasting project and placed second. Biederman learned there is a significant difference in tastes and color. He concluded, after extensive research, that the color orange was the most popular, and that younger people react more to the varying colors as compared to older counterparts. Biederman enjoyed his study and plans to do another science fair project next year.
An arts and entertainment section featured interested students who took to the stage to please the crowd, showing off many talents, such as singing, piano playing, a guitar and accordion serenade, a magic show, beatboxing, and a spoken word performance.
According to Doherty, the evening was a chance to mingle with others, take a walk through the halls, grab a piece of pizza, and see what students have been working on.
“These kids are so talented, and it takes a lot of courage to get up in front of anybody and test out those skills. That's really what this evening is all about. It's about taking a chance, putting something on display, and seeing what they can do and what they can learn from the experience,” Doherty said.