St. Peter (56082)

Today

Snow showers. Becoming windier this afternoon. High 32F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around -15F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.