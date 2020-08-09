The St. Peter Memorial Park outdoor pool closed Sunday for the remainder of the season after a pool staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
In a social media post, the city said:
"The Saint Peter Roy T. Lindenberg Memorial Pool will be closed for the season effective Sunday, Aug 9. During the summer pool season, we have put many different safety measures in place to protect pool users and our staff. Pool staff has worked very hard to follow these safety measures.
"With safety in mind we have made the decision to close the pool for the season, due to a pool staff person testing positive for COVID-19. However, because of the safety measures in place, there is very low risk of exposure to any recent pools users."
Residents with questions can contact the Recreation Office at 507-934-0667.