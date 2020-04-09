The Minnesota Department of Health reported April 9 the first confirmed death of a Nicollet County resident due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The death occurred April 9 in a Nicollet County resident in their 90s.
"Our hearts go out to the family of the patient who died," said Cassandra Sassenberg, Nicollet County Health and Human Services director. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe, especially those who are most vulnerable.”
Steps that everyone can take to slow the spread of the virus include:
Limit your movement in the community beyond essential needs.
Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies). These help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. It does not protect you from others who may spread the virus.
Practice personal protective measures (e.g., keep social distance when in public and wash hands frequently, especially when in public spaces).
Gov. Tim Walz has put in place a stay at home order in effect until May 4. This order directs Minnesotans to limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs, like buying groceries. By limiting social interactions, we decrease the chance of transmission of COVID-19 and help our health care sector prepare for increased demands.
“As we know, there are some important holidays and nicer weather approaching,” said Nicollet County’s Health Promotion and Prevention Supervisor, Bree Allen. “This is a time many of us travel to see family and friends and socialize outside. This situation unfortunately serves as a reminder of the importance of limiting those interactions. It isn’t just about protecting ourselves. It’s about helping and protecting other people.”
If you need assistance finding food, paying housing bills or other essential services, dial 2-1-1, 651-291-0211 or 1-800-543-7709 or Text ‘MNCOVID’ to 898211 and a Certified Community Resource Specialist from the United Way will help to locate available resources in your area. If you are living alone or isolated and wish to make telephone contact with a Nicollet County staff member, please call 507-934-8550.
More information about the coronavirus situation in Minnesota can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) webpage. A state hotline for the public is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.