Two weeks into August, COVID-19 cases in Southern Minnesota have slowed since spikes in July, but local officials say this pandemic is far from over. As of Aug, 19, Nicollet County has seen 382 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the number of cases week to week has not slowed.
“Nicollet County continues to see a steady increase in COVID-19 cases,” said Nicollet County Public Health Director Cassandra Sassenberg. “In recent weeks, our cases have specifically increased in young adults and teens. Congregate living cases have lessened but do remain fairly steady.”
Neighboring Le Sueur County bore the brunt of a cluster of coronavirus cases last month. In July, the county saw 112 new cases, more than it had seen the previous four months combined. However, on Aug. 13, the county reported 43 new cases in August, behind the first two weeks of July.
“I’m hoping with the mask mandate, we will see some improvement or maybe some decrease in numbers,” said Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy. “That’s my hope is that people wear masks when they are out and about and they social distance.”
Public health officials are still uncertain on the long-term trajectory of COVID-19 case numbers. In neighboring counties, some public health officials, like Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron, have said that all indicators show that Minnesota, including the southeast part of the state, is on the verge of the second wave of novel coronavirus cases.
“For a while, we were kind of in a lull,” Caron said about the cases in Steele County, which sat at a cumulative 334 cases Aug. 5, with about 244 out of isolation and one person who has been hospitalized for the three weeks.
“… it has definitely started to pick up slightly, and if you look at the overall Minnesota stats … the positivity rate is inching up.”
A potential second wave is a concern in Nicollet County as well.
“Nicollet County is worried about cases surging in the fall, particularly related to upcoming returns to school and increasing interactions,” said Sassenberg. “We’re also worried about the impact of the influenza season, especially with fewer people seeking regular medical care right now.”
“One of our concerns is, as we’re going to go into the flu season, really encouraging people to get a flu shot,” said Shaughnessy. “If we see cases go down, I think it will be in relation to some of these simple measures that we keep stressing: the masks, the social distancing, the handwashing. I hope that can be a trend that we see going forward.”
In Rice County, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Tracy Ackman-Shaw said that data from recent have shown a dip in new daily cases, going from up to 10 a day to now seeing a few per day. Ackman-Shaw noted that Rice County even saw a day recently where no new cases were reported.
“Before, we had kind of a lot of young adults among our confirmed cases and there were concerns about bars and restaurants adding to the spread,” Ackman-Shaw said. “We have seen that slow down, and now there isn’t as much of a boom in one age group; it’s just kind of across the board, but our average age is still a bit younger, at 35 years old, for new cases in the last weeks.”
Younger demographics continue to be a major area of concern for the whole state. Nicollet County, 20-29 year olds make up the largest share of confirmed cases. The county has found more than 90 cases in that age range as of Aug. 14, followed by 50 cases among 30-39-year-olds and 10-19-year-olds. Last July, around 100 cases in Minnesota had been linked to young adults visiting multiple bars in Mankato, which led local counties to reach out to bars and restaurants about health guidelines and young people about the risks associated with spreading the coronavirus.
Caron has found that age group harder to reach and convince that COVID-19 is a serious threat that puts them and others at risk. She said she is thankful for the mask mandate in hopes that it will create better habits for those in their 20s and 30s.
“The state mask mandate has been very helpful in normalizing wearing a mask a little bit,” Caron said. “It shows everyone that it’s OK to wear a mask, that it’s not a freak thing to walk into a store with one on, and that everyone’s doing it.”
“Masks and source control really do work in keeping the droplets from yourself from reaching other people,” said Shaughnessy. “If everyone is wearing a mask and keeping those droplets in that really can make a difference.”
“I think everyone wants to see our businesses stay open and everyone wants to see our kids back at school,” she continued. “But without a vaccine that’s about all we can do right is to try and slow that transmission.”
Contact tracing is an important tool in locating the origin of infection to prevent future spread, but it’s remained a challenge for many counties. In Steele County, the spread of the virus has become more sporadic and it’s become more difficult to trace the origin of infection. This serves as an indicator that community spread is increasing.
“This likely means that someone could be carrying the virus and showing no symptoms and not getting tested,” Caron said. “This is a huge red flag for us.”
In Nicollet County, one of the most challenging roadblocks health officials have encountered while contact tracing is that some people do not respond to calls.
“Because we’ve been doing our own case investigation and contact tracing, we feel that we’ve been able to directly impact and lessen the spread of COVID-19 in Nicollet County,” said Sassenberg. “One of our biggest challenges related to contact tracing has been an inability to get in touch with people who don’t have phones or do not return phone calls.”
“Overall, a challenge for us has been providing education around the idea that a negative test following possible exposure to COVID-19 doesn’t necessarily mean someone is in the clear. A test is a snapshot of that moment, and with incubation for COVID-19 varying, a person could test positive several days later.”
Informing people of the importance of wearing masks is what Ackman-Shaw identifies as the biggest concern in Rice County regarding COVID-19 at the moment, noting that even if people are outside they should consider wearing a mask if they’re with a group of people. Though it is not required to wear a mask when outside, Ackman-Shaw said that it still help prevent the spread — especially if people aren’t adhering to the 6-foot social distancing guideline.
“We understand that it’s hard work to always have a mask with you, and that it’s hard because people are fatigued and tired of having to live while following these rules and tired of hearing about COVID. We get that,” Ackman-Shaw said. “But we don’t want people to underestimate how awful this disease can be for many, many people, including their own friends, families and neighbors.”
All the public health officials echoed that the coronavirus would impact us locally for the long haul.
“We just don’t know what the future holds,” said Shaughnessy. “I think our health experts and infectious disease experts are saying that this is far from over and we can expect to be dealing with this for many months until we can get a vaccine.”