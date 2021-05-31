After rain dampened proceedings in 2019 and a pandemic forced improvisation in 2020, St. Peter finally was able to have the Memorial Day ceremony it wanted under the new pavilion at Minnesota Square Park Monday.
On a beautiful morning, hundreds of people sat and stood, on the east side of the pavilion, looking on to the complex, where speakers took to the podium. The annual ceremony honors soldiers who have died, specifically local soldiers who died while serving.
The honorary speaker for the 2021 service was Rev. Craig Timmerman from the Church of St. Peter, who shared that his brother Jason Timmerman was killed while serving in Iraq. He remembered hearing the news from his father.
"I'll never forget what he said: 'Are you awake? Jason was killed today by a bomb in Iraq. This is not a dream. It's real." Rev. Timmerman recalled.
Timmerman went on to share a speech that his brother gave at a Veterans Day ceremony in Lake Benton in 2003, before he deployed. In the 18-year-old speech, his brother referenced the poem "Tribute" from an unknown author that is commonly referenced during Memorial Day ceremonies.
The poem states: "It is the soldier, not the reporter who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the campus organizer who has given us freedom to protest …"
Timmerman asked the crowd to consider his brother's words came in 2003 and to take the "words as their meant to be - words from the heart of a man who was proud to serve his country and protect its freedoms, and unknown to himself, would die doing just that in just over a year." Timmerman noted that his brother did not aim to disparage the rights of Americans, but instead wanted to honor the soldier who protected them.
"My brother is not downplaying these rights; he's upholding them," he said. "The right to free speech, to protest, to demonstrate, to a fair trial, to fight for racial equality, these are all good. What he's saying is that the soldier is the one who died to defend these rights to those who would destroy them."
In closing, he asked the crowd to keep in mind all that service members go through, as they go on with their days.
The ceremony also featured the reading of the honor wall names, an annual ceremony that remembers and speaks aloud names of local soldiers who died in service. After that, members of the St. Peter American Legion Auxiliary placed the memorial wreath at the podium.
Other speakers on the day included American Legion Post Commander Shawn Schloesser, former commander Dave Arpin, Rev. Andrew Davis of Union Presbyterian Church, local WWII and Korean War veteran Earl Meyer, St. Peter Mayor Chuck Zieman, and high school essay contest winner John Borgmeier.
The St. Peter High School band and the Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps also provided music, including the national anthem, "God Bless the USA," and Taps.