With a new fire station ready to be built on Sunrise Drive and over $1.25 million in state money on hand for road improvements, the city of St. Peter is undertaking a new project to offset future traffic congestion at the intersection of Sunrise and Broadway Avenue.
City staff recommended replacing the four-way stop intersection with a single-lane roundabout projected to reduce traffic delays and improve safety at the intersection.
On Monday, the St. Peter City Council unanimously accepted an Intersection Control Evaluation report by Bolton & Menk analyzing multiple options to improve the Broadway/Sunrise intersection and directed city staff to pursue a cost-sharing agreement with Nicollet County to finance the proposed roundabout. The west leg of the intersection is County Road 5; under the proposed cost-sharing agreement, Nicollet County would be responsible for improvements on the county-owned section of Broadway Avenue.
While crash rates at the intersection are below the statewide average and traffic delays are within acceptable levels, the study by Bolton & Menk suggests the four way stop design won’t be able to keep up with future traffic congestion caused by nearby residential development.
“Currently the intersection performs quite well, but with growth as projected over the next 20 years, we’re expecting to see the level of service decrease somewhere to the D, E or F range — F being the worst,” said City Engineer Jeff Domras, of Bolton & Menk. “That’s primarily due to growth on the west side of the city.”
By 2041, the intersection is projected to gain approximately 12,500 vehicles per day. If the city does nothing, the study estimates that traffic queuing in the eastbound lane could extend by an average 675 feet during school release (approximately 27 vehicles).
Maintaining safe and efficient traffic flows is especially critical at Sunrise and Broadway, due to its proximity to St. Peter High School, North Elementary School, St. Peter Middle School, John Ireland School, Gustavus Adolphus College and the site of the new fire station.
Bolton & Menk explored four different options to mitigate traffic delays. This included installing of right turn lanes on the southbound, eastbound and westbound legs, implementing left turn lanes on the same sections, replacing the stop signs with a traffic signal and adding left-turn lanes and reconstructing the intersection as a roundabout.
Right turn lanes and left turn lanes are not enough to alleviate intersection delays during peak traffic hours, according to the study. Average delays were rated D, E or F on a letter grade scale of A through F for both solutions during peak traffic hours.
Signalizing the intersection or creating a roundabout were the most effective solutions, according to the study. At peak congestion, estimated delays ranged from 15-26 seconds per vehicle in a signal-controlled intersection and 13-22 seconds per vehicle in a roundabout.
In addition to providing the most efficient traffic flow, the study projected a roundabout would be safer compared to a signal intersection. Over a 20-year time period between 2021 and 2041, the study estimated a roundabout would see approximately 13 crashes, with around two resulting in injury or death. A signal intersection would see approximately 18 crashes in that same timeframe, according to the study, and around six would result in injury or death.
A roundabout was also found to be better suited for pedestrian crossings. By 2041, the time taken to cross the street would be delayed by approximately six seconds on average, due to roundabout traffic, compared to 22-second delays from traffic in a signal intersection.
The one advantage to a signal intersection is immediate project cost. A signal intersection would cost an estimated $1.46 million, while the roundabout is projected to cost $1.57 million. That difference comes from right of way costs, rather than construction. St. Peter would need to spend just $10,000 on obtaining right of way, instead of the estimated $230,000 right of way cost for a roundabout.
But due to the additional safety benefits and delay benefits produced by a roundabout, Bolton & Menk concluded the roundabout had a 6.07 cost benefit ratio, while the signal intersection had a 4.67 cost benefit ratio. The greater the ratio, the greater the benefit per dollar.
“The lifecycle cost of putting up a roundabout is really less expensive than putting up stop lights at that corner,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke.
Most of the estimated $1.57 million project cost can be paid for through $1.25 million in state funding the city of St. Peter received from MNDOT’s Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) grant. The city hopes that some of the cost will be taken on by Nicollet County and costs associated with utility improvements could be paid for through the utility fund.
“I think it makes sense to approve the study and get the project moving forward while all the stars align for the fire hall and the needs of that area,” said City Councilor Keri Johnson.