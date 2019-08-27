St. Peter switched to a weekly recycling service in July 2017, and Sally Vogel, director of finance, reports that the city has seen an increase in recycling ever since.
Comparing July 2016-June 2017 to the same period of July 2017-June 2018, there was a jump in recycling of 148 tons, or a 24 percent increase. Recycling continued along a slight increase from 2018 to 2019, with an increase of 31.2 tons, or 4 percent.
However, Vogel said the city hasn’t seen the same reduction in refuse tonnage. Instead, refuse has remained relatively flat, and has even increased a bit, throughout the same time periods.
“We’re seeing recycle go up,” she said. “The only part that’s somewhat disappointing is we’re not seeing the same reduction in refuse. People are throwing more in recycling, but there’s also more garbage coming in.”
With the start of the new composting program, Vogel said that she’s hoping to see a change.
“I’m hoping that people will begin using food waste composting, and we will see the decrease in some of the weight of our refuse,” she said.
Another problem Vogel mentioned is how people are trying to recycle, but aren’t recycling the right items, which is especially problematic now that the city has single-stream recycling. (That means that people don’t separate their recycling into different categories for different bins, but rather that they just put everything in one bin.) If something unrecyclable is included in the recycle bin, it can lead to the entire recycling load being rejected if it could potentially contaminate the recycling facility (such as how plastic bags can clog up recycling machines).
According to Vogel, some of the more common recycling mistakes include grass clippings, Christmas lights, hoses, plastic bags and packaging materials from Amazon and other online suppliers.
Vogel said the goal is to offer more education to residents about what is acceptable to recycle, what isn’t, and why it matters. The city has already put information on its website and social media pages, and Vogel added that there are plans to include more information on an upcoming utility flier. In addition, the city is working with LJP Waste and Recycling, the company that takes care of St. Peter’s recycling and compost.
“We need to make some efforts on educating people there,” she said. “Going to single-stream, people are used to just throwing things. We will try our best to get [the information] out through social media and the utility fliers. That’s going to be the biggest thing — educate, educate, educate.”
Jesse Samuelson, president of LJP Waste and Recycling, said he has seen “a lot of contaminants” in the recycling stream lately. He attributes much of the problem to “wish recycling” — that is, throwing something into the recycling bin with the hopes of it reaching the proper place eventually.
“People just think they can throw it in, [even] if it’s a plastic hanger, yard chair, toy, car seat,” he said. “That gets to be difficult in a single-stream atmosphere, when a lot of materials are recovered that aren’t recyclable.”
Samuelson stressed the need for residents to empty out their containers before recycling them, such as when they try to recycle a cardboard box that a toy came in but don’t ensure that all the little plastic pieces are out first.
Instead, he recommended going back to the “basics” of recycling when trying to decide whether something belongs in the bin. When the city of St. Peter first offered recycling, residents needed to separate recycling into different categories, such as newspaper, cans, aluminum and plastic. Residents should think back to what they used to recycle as a starting point, instead of thinking a toy can be recycled just because it has plastic parts.
“Really, what we try to tell people is, ‘Think back to what traditional recycling started out as — a milk jug, a pop bottle, a steel can,’” Samuelson said. “Now we have a lot more items made out of plastics, so people think, ‘If it’s plastic, I’ll throw it in there.’ It goes back to the roots of recycling.”
“It’s changing,” Vogel agreed. “Everybody thinks, ‘OK, a hose … that’s plastic, that should be able to go in there.’ Or Christmas lights. They just do. We’ve told them that hoses and Christmas lights should not go in there. St. Peter’s ahead, and we’ve done a lot of recycling for a lot of years. It’s more getting the education back.”