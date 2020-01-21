A second fatal tractor-versus-car crash occurred at Hwy. 14 and County Road 37 in Nicollet County Monday afternoon, just hours after a 17-year-old was killed on Hwy. 111.
At approximately 1:24 p.m. Monday, Naomi Sue Peterson, 45, of New Ulm, was reportedly killed when her Pontiac Grand Am, heading northbound on Nicollet County Road 37, collided with a Volvo tractor truck, heading eastbound on Hwy. 14 within Courtland Township. The truck was driven by 44-year-old Daniel John Brunberg, of Roseville, who was uninjured.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to the report.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, Brown County Sheriff's Office, Courtland Fire Department, Allina Ambulance and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
The crash occurred just two hours after a high school student was killed in a similar crash on Hwy. 111 late Monday morning. In both crashes, roads were considered to be icy and slick by MnDOT.