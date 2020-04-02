Tumultuous times have quickly blanketed this small town, its people, and its businesses alike.
While the community remains in quarantine status, the future for St. Peter’s retail shops remains uncertain and stressful, for consumers, but especially for the owners. A statewide stay-at-home order and further restrictions on small businesses, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, are making for a tough 2020 spring.
While all non-essential retail businesses have taken a drastic hit when it comes to in-store sales, some have moved their focus to online sales, as well as local delivery services, free shipping or curbside pickup.
With online retail sales notably showing a major increase with consumer demand in the past weeks, small businesses, such as Olita Gifts and Goods, have taken their business focus from the sales floor to a virtual reality, adding a creative spin to their everyday products and attracting the attention of consumers in search of entertainment while stuck at home.
Jill Hass, Olita business owner, has designed Olita Bundle Boxes, care packages appropriate for different ages, specific to gender, or family size; she hand picks favorite store products to include in each box. The bundles include activities to keep everyone entertained while spending more time than ever at home.
“These are stressful and trying times for everyone. Having a special gift pack of activities to do at home is a great way to show those you love, but maybe can’t see in person, just how much you care and are thinking about them,” said Hass.
For other local retail businesses, such as The Refinery Boutique, owned by Ashleigh Moelter, having to close down the storefront business has encouraged more focus on website growth and taking time to increase online appeal, staying relevant on social platforms and driving online sales. Moelter admitted that it was a hard decision to have to close the main street shops (she has a few locations in other towns, too) indefinitely, but remains confident this change will not be forever.
Doing some good
Remaining optimistic and refocusing on doing for others what they cannot do for themselves, during this crisis, is how business owner Carol Hayes is spending her extra free time away from her storefront businesses. According to Hayes, several local businesses have collaborated and collected over 600 special occasion cards, books and magazines to donate to local senior and assisted living communities, who are currently in lockdown.
“For many of our senior residents, writing is their only form of communication with the outside world during all of this. Most are not tech savvy and don’t use the internet, email, or cell phones as means to communicate with family and friends.” Hayes said.
She and her staffs from both Contents and Cooks & Company are also preparing Easter baskets with items from both stores for people who have been laid off because of the pandemic.
She is not concerned about the future and looks forward to seeing customers visit the shops in St. Peter again.
“This should be a time in which to come up with ways to do for others. There is no one we know who can’t do something for someone else,” said Hayes. “We will be changing as we go, but choose to use your time, rather than just thinking about it. This should be a time to pause, reflect, and be grateful.”
New ideas
Since the quarantine went into effect, many local business owners have met via teleconferencing, with City Administrator Todd Prafke and Chamber of Commerce officials, sharing ideas and trends that could be of benefit to many small businesses. City officials and business owners are developing a united plan for creating new, effective avenues for generating local commerce and driving economic sales online, as well as offering support during this difficult transition.
“We, as business owners, are having to rewrite the book and change our sales strategies in a fast and efficient way to stay afloat. I have no doubt that, as a community, we will come out of this a stronger St. Peter. We may be individual businesses, but we are all St. Peter, and we will survive this hurdle, too,” said Lisa Eide, owner of Her Happy Place.
Many business owners are moving toward pushing their products completely online. For Eide and Her Happy Place, merging online and in store products is a long process and has to be developed over time, creating a cohesive balance of storefront and online merchandising.
According to Eide, her business has only sold a portion of its products online up to this point and has been working on a long-term goal of creating an online platform. But for Eide, online and in store shopping are two separate businesses altogether, and still require a careful, well planned balance.
“We are a community composed of people and families who come together to socialize,” said Eide. “We need to believe in the brick and mortar shopping experience. Being able to see and feel items, creating a story behind the products, cannot be recreated with online sales alone.”
With this drastic change in the economy, local businesses are needing to adapt and make changes on the fly, but many local business owners fear that online platforms lose the zest and excitement a customer experiences when they are physically in front of the products.
“It’s heartbreaking and hard to have to shut down our stores, but I have faith that, as a close knit community, we will all come out of this,” said Moelter. “Our No. 1 goal, above all, throughout this time, is to continue to spread love and comfort to all. We will survive.”