A Mankato-based development company that has led prior development in St. Peter is zeroing in on a long vacant lot in the downtown.
Old Town Development, LLC, a real estate company whose properties are managed by Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, has entered into an “exclusive negotiating rights agreement” with the city of St. Peter for a vacant parking lot off Minnesota Avenue. Municipal Parking Lot No. 5 is located at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Grace Street, on the south side of Grace.
For a fee of $500, the agreement provides Old Town Development a six-month period of exclusive negotiating rights between itself and the city. A city memo stated “it would be expected that a six-month period would be sufficient given that much of the preliminary building design was developed for the mixed-use building currently being constructed in Old Town Mankato on Riverfront Drive.”
The president, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, David Schooff, has been involved in a number of development projects in St. Peter, along with his wife Michelle Schooff. They worked together with St. Peter development group Building Good Communities, LLC to convert the old armory building into an event space now operated by Capitol Room, as well as the old Carnegie Library building into Frey Salon. The Schoofs also own the Dunkin’ Donuts in town and developed the strip mall there through CBCFG.
In an interview with the St. Peter Herald, Schooff wasn’t ready to detail exactly what his development group was thinking for the vacant lot in St. Peter, but he expressed excitement for the potential project.
“At this time, we are not prepared to discuss what our specific plans are, but the initial project we believe will definitely enhance this corner downtown,” he said. “This has been on our radar for some time. We have a couple of new products that we are considering and believe this site could work.”
Regarding the negotiating agreement, Schooff said his development group, CBCFG, and the real estate company, OTD, wanted time to consider a number of potential concepts it’s evaluating.
“When you do a development, money is being spent to evaluate, so we need to secure the land, so we don’t waste time and money and then the land is sold to someone else,” he said.
But he expressed confidence that “We’ll make a decision soon.”
The lot at Minnesota Avenue and Grace Street has been vacant for years, and the city has made continuous efforts to find a developer there. It has served regularly as the St. Peter Oktoberfest “fest-grounds” but has had little use beyond that in an otherwise busy downtown.
Just across the street, on the north side of the Capitol Room, the Arts Center of Saint Peter recently came into possession of another vacant lot, which it is developing into a landscape garden and outdoor walking space. Both of these developments could go a long way in plugging some of the remaining holes in the community’s downtown and historic district.