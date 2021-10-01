The St. Peter School Board is now accepting applications from residents of the Independent School District No. 508 who are interested in serving on the School Board for one vacant director position. The appointee will serve on the School Board until a successor is elected in the November 2022 election.
The seat became after member Bill Soderlund resigned from the board Sept. 19. Soderlund told the St. Peter Herald, "Spiritually, I just felt led to do that. There was no other underlying reason."
The legal requirements state a candidate must be at least 21 years of age, be eligible to vote, have been a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, have not been convicted of an offense of which registration is required under MN Stat. Section 243.166. The time commitment is approximately 10 hours per month.
Business meetings are held on the third Monday of each month. In addition, each month special meetings, work sessions, committee meetings, trainings, and seminars are held.
The School Board will appoint a new member by reviewing the applications filled out on the form from our website: stpeterschools.org/about/board-of-education.
Candidates that are currently running for an open seat will not be considered for appointment. The School Board intends to make an appointment during the Oct. 18 School Board meeting.
After a 30-day waiting period, the appointed candidate would take their oath of office.
You may submit an application online or in-person to Sarah Janovsky in the District Office, 100 Lincoln Drive, Suite 229, St. Peter. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.