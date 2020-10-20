A Lakefield man, who had reportedly consumed alcohol and was unbelted, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Oct. 19 on Hwy. 169, north of St. Peter, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
According to the report, Randal James Thom, 60, of Lakefield, driving a minivan, and James Allen Mollenhauer, 67, of Le Sueur, driving a pickup truck, were both heading southbound on 169 when the two vehicles collided. The State Patrol did not provide further information on what caused the crash, but the road was reportedly wet at the time.
The report indicates that Tom had been drinking and was not wearing a seat belt. He was declared dead on scene.
Mollenhauer had no alcohol in his system, and he was wearing his seat belt, according to the report. He was taken to the MCHS in Mankato.
The crash caused the southbound lanes of 169, leading into St. Peter, to be closed for several hours Monday.
The St. Peter Fire Department and Nicollet County Sheriff's Office joined the State Patrol at the scene of the crash.