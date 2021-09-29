St. Peter High School students are no longer required to wear masks at school, as the School Board amended a district-wide policy at its Sept. 20 meeting.
The board was split, as was the audience (largely there to speak on or hear about the masking topic), but it eventually voted 4-2 in favor of ending the mask requirement at the high school level, while continuing it at the K-8 level. Masks are not required for pre-K students.
Tracy Stuewe first made a motion to end the masking requirement for all students, making it a recommendation only for K-12. However, there was some push back on that idea. Member Tim Lokensgard, who said he doesn’t like mandates but understands the need for safety, changed the motion to end the requirement for just the high school. Members Lokensgard, Stuewe, Dixon and Hager voted in favor of the change.
Board Chair Ben Leonard and member Drew Dixon voted against the measure. They both felt that the board had already established guidelines for ending the requirement — lower COVID-19 community transmission and a very small number of positive cases in the district — and those guidelines have not been met. The administration, including Superintendent Bill Gronseth, did not recommend any changes to the masking requirement Sept. 20.
“I’m uncomfortable voting on a motion that the administration has not recommended,” Dixon said. “I think it’s important that we do what we say we’re going to do, and if we make an amendment tonight, we’re definitely not going to be doing that. Part of what we said is that we’d wait until community transmission was moderate or low and there wouldn’t be multiple cases in the district. And we have not met those requirements.”
According to Gronseth’s Sept. 20 report, Nicollet County had actually seen an increase in community transmission, moving from the “substantial” level, as defined by the United States Center for Disease Control, to the “high” level. Other local counties are seeing similar numbers. The school district had 18 students and three staff positive Sept. 20, and up to that point, the district had reported 34 cases.
However, some board members pointed out that around 80% of school districts around the state don’t have masking requirements in place and that other local school districts have less restrictive rules and have so far not reported any more or less cases.
Board member Stuewe said that she doesn’t pay much mind to the COVID numbers provided by the county and state, because she thinks there is too much for error and not enough clarity. She also shared some anecdotal thoughts.
“I watched some NFL games yesterday; the CDC wasn’t freaking out about people in all these stadiums,” she said. “I watched the Emmy awards; again, the CDC didn’t freak out.”
Other board members — Lokensgard, Carlson and Hager — were looking for a compromise, and they agreed that the change to the high school made sense, because students 12 and older now have the option to receive a vaccination against COVID.
“In Mankato, they are mandating K-8, because, as we all know, children under 12 can’t get vaccinated,” Lokensgard said before making the motion that ultimately passed. “I like that. I understand under 12 is not vaccinated, and they can’t make that choice.”
The audience was heavily invested in the topic, with 22 speakers on the night. The group was largely split between continuing masking requirement and ending them altogether; there was very little in between.
Jeremy Gepper, who has two children that are now in private school, said it should be a choice for students.
“I urge at least of one of you to make a motion to immediately amend the district’s mask policy to be an individual choice and end this overstep of authority controlling our children in the misguided name of safety,” he said.
Kimberly Beecher, a family physician in the community who has two sons in the school district, said she was angry the board was even discussing the topic after agreeing to the requirement earlier. She thought the requirement should continue until local COVID numbers improve.
“The board followed procedure, created and voted on this amendment and are now still arguing,” she said.
The school district will continue to monitor the COVID situation in schools, but for now, K-8 students and staff will be required to mask, while the practice will just be recommended for other grades.