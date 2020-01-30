St. Peter High School’s instrumental music department, in collaboration with Cleveland Public School, recently announced it will be hosting famed trumpeter Allen Vizzutti on Feb. 28 and 29.
Vizzutti, who is a Yamaha Performing Artist, will put on a MasterClass at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, for St. Peter and Cleveland high school students, as well as several other area high school and college students.
In addition to his MasterClass, Vizzuitti will appear in concert with the St. Peter and Cleveland high school concert and jazz bands at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the St. Peter Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for student. Contact SPHS band director Dave Haugh at dhaugh@stpeterschools.org to buy tickets in advance and for more information.
Equally at home in a multitude of musical idioms, Allen Vizzutti has visited 60 countries and every state in the union to perform with a rainbow of artists and ensembles. Performing as a classical artist and a jazz artist, often in the same evening, he has appeared as a guest soloist with symphony orchestras, including the Minnesota Orchestra, in recital, on television and in jazz venues around the world. His trumpet playing has appeared in more than 150 movies, including Back to the Future & Star Trek, as well as in numerous video games like Halo & Medal of Honor.
While growing up in Montana, Allen was taught by his father, a self-taught musician. Allen attended the Eastman School of Music where he earned Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees, a Performer’s Certificate, a chair in the Eastman Brass Quintet faculty ensemble and the only Artist’s Diploma ever awarded a wind player in Eastman’s history.
As Artist in Residence, Allen has taught at leading universities throughout the world including the Eastman School of Music, the Banff Center for the Performing Arts, the Trompeten Akademie of Bremen Germany. His extensive treatise, “The Allen Vizzutti Trumpet Method” and his “New Concepts for Trumpet”, (Alfred Music Publishing), have become standards works for trumpet study worldwide. Additional information about Allen Vizzutti is always available at vizzutti.com.