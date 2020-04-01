Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter is launching a new program to let children, family members and the public stay connected with residents of their senior care community.
The “GramsForGrands” program invites children, family members and the public to send cards, letters, artwork, drawings or inspirational messages to its residents. The messages and artwork will be distributed to the center’s grandmas, grandpas and other residents as well as posted on an “art gallery” wall in the community for residents and staff to enjoy.
Benedictine serves a wide range of clients, including independent living, assisted living, full memory care and more, and having restricted visitor hours is hard on many of the residents.
“Recent changes in federal and state regulations have led to restrictions in visitors to senior care centers nationwide as well as limits in group activities,” said Teresa Hildebrandt, executive director of Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter. “As a result, our residents are adjusting to a change in routine that no longer includes regular visits from family members and friends.”
She continued, “The emotional health and well-being of our residents is very important to us, so we are inviting the community to get involved. We know that cards, drawings and letters from their neighbors in the community would be such a day brightener for our residents and give them something special to look forward to. For those children out of school and homeschooled, we invite you to put your English and art skills to the test and send your masterpieces our way.”
Heather DeShayes, of Benedictine, said, “At Benedictine, as a company, we took pretty strict precautions earlier than most. We stopped allowing visitors weeks ago and this isolation has truly been hard on our residents. Our main goal is to keep them safe. However, we are just as concerned about their mental well-being as their physical health. This idea came about because our staff wanted to make our residents know they were not forgotten. We wanted them to feel loved, even if they couldn’t visit with their families and friends face to face. It became a system wide initiative to help spread the message to remember our seniors.”
DeShayes noted that the residents have been very excited to receive cards and messages thus far.
“So far the response from our seniors as been one of gratitude,” she said. “It brightens their day, keeps them smiling and helps keep their spirits up. The brightly colored artwork, caring messages, and wonderful ‘Thinking of you’ notes have been such a blessing … I can tell you that getting the mail is a very important part of residents’ day.”
Hildebrandt gave special thanks to the community.
“We would like to thank the community for its support during this time, including families who have been so understanding of recent changes we’ve made focused on protecting residents’ health, wellness and safety, as well as our frontline staff who remain dedicated to the exceptional care of our residents,” she said.