Assistance from the city and Minnesota River Valley Transit has helped Meals on Wheels St. Peter to keep feeding seniors this pandemic, but with city ridership now back on the rise and MRVT needing to shift back to full business mode, the food program has been left scrambling.
“I only have one team (of two people) for March and two teams for April,” said Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator Tracy Bishop. “Normally, we have two teams per week, and we try to have different teams every week, and I can spread them around and switch them around. Normally, at peak times, last count, we had 16 teams available.”
Meals on Wheels utilizes teams of one driver and one runner, going to dozens of homes throughout the community every day Monday-Friday. The program likes to have two teams going each day, covering two separate routes and speeding up the process. But right now, the group is struggling to send even one team out daily.
At something of an emergency meeting March 2 at Park Manor in St. Peter, stakeholders gathered to discuss what can be done. Minnesota River Valley Transit, represented by Compliance Manager Wayne Albers, agreed to continue helping throughout the month of March, but after that, as a publicly funded transit service, his company needs to get back to providing rides.
“Our ridership is back to about 80% of what it was in regular times, and last March (when the COVID-19 pandemic began), it was about 15%,” Albers said. “We’re not going to jeopardize 80% of our business. At this point, we need to separate out our transit business from Meals and Wheels.”
The group came up with a schedule for March, but by April, the program will really be hurting without new volunteers.
“My big immediate concern is that the people who need this service are going to be hurting,” said Bishop. “I know they’re not going to let it fall through the cracks, but that is my big concern. That’s why we’ve been putting out our hands to everybody, but we’ve just had no response.”
Many of the program’s regular volunteers are older residents, themselves, and they have concerns with moving about the city during a pandemic. There is a no contact system in place, but for many, it’s not worth the risk. There is also the issue of snowbirds, with many regular volunteers living somewhere further south right now.
Two volunteers who are helping keep the ship steady presently are Robert Weber and Myrna Schoeb. Robert is in his fifth year volunteering and Myrna in her 14th year.
“The satisfaction I get is incredible,” Weber said. “Helping people and seeing their smile. It’s a wonderful feeling.”
Schoeb added, “I do enjoy visiting folks. I know so many people, and it’s so good to see them. That’s my problem actually; I visit them too much.”
Although they miss the interactions, Weber and Schoeb said delivering the meals hasn’t been any more challenging during the pandemic. Weber noted it’s just a matter of wearing gloves and a mask and putting the food outside the residence.
For MRVT and Albers, it’s bittersweet giving up their contribution to the program. Since bus drivers needed to be paid either way during the pandemic, it made sense to send them out on the Meals and Wheels routes, since ridership was so low. And it was a good feeling to help out.
“I think it was great that we were able to help out. I wish we could continue to do it,” Albers said. “The timing might be a bit inopportune, because the vaccines are just starting to roll out, and people are still concerned about catching COVID, but we’ve had drivers out giving rides since the beginning of this and we’ve not had anyone testing positive.”
Chrissy Elton, of Lutheran Social Services, the organization that operates Meals on Wheels, said the volunteer problem is being seen in a number of communities. That day, Elton herself was set to deliver meals in Mankato, a city she’s not familiar with.
“It hasn’t stopped or delayed delivery anywhere at this point, but it just puts more pressure on our paid stuff, who are trained in the background work of our program,” Elton said.
She noted that volunteers of any kind are welcome, and it’s a great way to help out one’s community.
“I would say we’re looking for community members that want to help out their neighbors,” Elton said. “We serve homebound folks that need the nutrition of our meal. It is a volunteer position/opportunity we’re looking for. If a business wants to partner with the program, even for a week or day, that works too. Everything is helpful.”