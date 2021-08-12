For decades, the Geldner Sawmill has stood as one of Le Sueur County’s most unique and treasured historical landmarks. But right now, it needs some help.
Dating back to the mid-19th century, the mill is notable for being the last operational steam-powered sawmill in Minnesota. The historical significance of the Geldner sawmill landed the building on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Then in 1978, Le Sueur County purchased the mill from owner Leo Geldner with the financial assistance of the historical society.
But in more recent years, the mill between German and Jefferson Lakes has fallen on hard times. The historical site, which had once held tours and weekly sawing demonstrations by the Sawyer Group, was forced to cease operations in 2011 after inspectors deemed the mill’s boiler unfit.
Attempts to restore the historic saw mill have been touch and go over the past 10 years. The high price tag of the maintenance required made it unfeasible for the county to support the project on its own repairs. In 2013, the county attempted to take advantage of a $70,000 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society in a joint partnership with the Le Sueur County Historical Society. But due to numerous project delays, the grant had expired by 2017.
The failure to progress the project and take advantage of the MHS grant was among the many points of tension between Le Sueur County Historical Society membership and its leadership. The Historical Society Board of Directors was eventually ousted in 2019, following a lawsuit by members.
In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the sawmill, Le Sueur County is renewing plans for restoration through a conditions assessment of the property, financed by a new $9,000 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society. The assessment will determine what repairs are needed.
“We anticipate finding out what’s structurally sound in the building and what needs to be done on the interior and externally with it,” said Le Sueur County Parks Director Tyler Luethje. “From there, we would move it to construction documents of restoring the building. It’s a plan to help us understand what we need to do to get started.”
Much of the building is in visible disrepair. The siding is dilapidated, beams have deteriorated and the shingled roof is decayed. Still, the mill is likely structurally sound, said Luethje.
While the building may be restored, the boiler that runs the mill is another story. Luethje said the boiler would most likely be unable to be repaired while meeting OSHA standards. As an historic building, the county also cannot alter the structure to meet regulations. Without the boiler operating the sawmill, Geldner’s famous log-sawing demonstrations will remain in the past.
“Our hopeful plan, based on the conditions assessment, is to restore the building, then maybe put in interpretive signage, education materials, videos, things like that,” said Luethje. “We could show off the history of the sawmill and how it used to operate.”
A brief history
The Geldner Sawmill’s persistence over 150 years is a remarkable accomplishment on its own, benefiting from a remarkable level of care, as it was passed from owner to owner. According to a history of the sawmill, written by the late John T. Zimmerman, of the Le Sueur County Historical Society, the layout of the Geldner sawmill reflects how standard sawmills were built around the late 19th century.
“The general layout, however, almost always set the boiler and engine room off to one side of the mill proper,” wrote Zimmerman. “The crankshaft of the engine was extended at some length laterally to allow the flywheel to be placed under the mill floor upon which the sawmill and its carriage were placed. This offset allowed the engine to be belted to the mill directly. The mill, standing as it did on the mill floor above the flywheel, could be belted to that flywheel and still have the mill floor unencumbered so that all handling of logs and lumber and slabs could be done conveniently and without the danger of moving belting and a flywheel on the same level.”
The mill was originally built west of its current location, but was erected in its present day spot in 1870 by Charlie Heckert, a German immigrant and veteran of the Seven Days War between Austria and Prussia in 1866. Heckert had requested a temporary leave from the German cavalry to go on a honeymoon trip with his newlywed wife to New York City. But once Heckert arrived in America, he headed west to Cleveland Township in 1868, and the German army never heard from him again.
The wood market was booming in St. Peter at the time. German, Irish, Swede, Czech, and Polish pioneers were migrating to the region in hopes of possessing their own parcels of land. Zimmerman wrote that many migrants were poor and would never have been afforded the opportunity to own land in their home countries, but land in the Midwest was ripe for the taking.
The region was also surrounded by the Big Woods, filled with deciduous trees, much harder than the evergreen trees of the northeast. American, Red and Rock Elm trees, Sugar and Soft Maples, White, Green and Black Ash trees and many more populated the area. Sawmills, like Geldner, played an integral role in settlement, supplying logs to build homes, farms and livestock barns.
"The Geldner Sawmill was equipped to plane lumber on four sides and to produce tongue and groove materials of any description,” wrote Zimmerman. “This allowed the mill to produce finishing lumbers of hardwood for use inside houses, such as window and door casing, framing materials for windows, and hardwood flooring, as well as mopboards and wainscoting, which was often used in the last century. The Geldner Mill could produce lap siding of any size. It was thus able to produce all of the materials that the pioneer carpenter needed to build a complete house.“
By 1947, the mechanical equipment in the sawmill was showing its age. Operations were complicated by issues that accumulated over time. When Leo Geldner purchased the mill from his father Leonard Geldner, he solved these mechanical problems by using a large Minneapolis Moline tractor to power the sawmill.
Geldner’s solution allowed him to work the mill without assistance from a fireman or engineer until the mill discontinued operations. The owner first offered the sawmill to Le Sueur County in 1975 before selling it in 1978.
The sawmill received needed maintenance from 1979 through 1984, as Le Sueur County and the Historical Society collaborated to restore the exterior, landscape the property, install a new mill floor, stonework walls and repair the sawmill equipment itself to restore it to full operation.
Now, the conditions assessment from the Minnesota Historical Society can help local supporters know exactly what needs to be done to preserve this landmark for the future.