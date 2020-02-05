After the St. Peter City Council asked state officials to fully vet potential scenic trail options between St. Peter and Mankato in April, those officials returned Monday to say that the only real option is along Hwy. 22.
Craig Beckman, of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Forest Hasty, of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, along with St. Peter Community Development Director Russ Wille, informed the council at the Feb. 3 meeting that a trail in the Hwy. 22 right of way is the most viable possibility, because it disturbs the least amount of private properties. As the council took in the information, so did about 15 biking advocates/enthusiasts, who expressed support for some kind of trail.
“We’ve been advocating for bike infrastructure and citizens to do more biking the last 12 years,” said Tom Engstrom, a leader of the Mankato River Ramble and the Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates.
He continued, “The benefit we see for the community includes access to the trails, which means more residents are being active and healthy. The communities are also benefiting with more people visiting, eating at restaurants, staying at hotels and all that. This trail would improve the safety of their riding and make it easier for them to go back and forth.”
Engstrom noted also that there is “skateboarding, running, horseback riding, snowmobiling, etc.” that could benefit from the trail.
Members of the council, including Mayor Chuck Zieman, indicated that the council has a definite interest in a trail between St. Peter and Mankato, and that was never the issue. He and councilors Stephen Grams and Ed Johnson, who were all on the council last April, said the reason the city didn’t act then was because they wanted all options fully explored.
“We kind of got a feeling that we were settling for this (a trail along Hwy. 22), that there should’ve been more work done to try to acquire land (along a more scenic route),” Zieman said. “It was just, ‘We need to look at this, because there are better alternatives.’”
But at the Monday meeting, the MnDOT and DNR representatives indicated there is no way around Hwy. 22 being the best option. The primary problem with a more scenic route, like one following the Minnesota River, is that there are numerous private properties, and the likelihood of them all agreeing to selling portions of their land for the trail are slim.
“There were preliminary contacts with property owners on whether they’d be willing to part with some of their land to make way, and they mostly said under no circumstances would they be willing to do that,” Community Development Director Wille said. “It’s important to remember the DNR cannot condemn private land for a trail. Everything must be negotiated. There have been a number of instances that the planning is done for something like this, and because of a handful of property owners, it doesn’t happen.”
Instead, the DNR and MnDOT are now focusing on a route that follows along Hwy. 22. According to the DNR’s Beckman, the trail would not be on the shoulder; there would be grade separation. It would be a minimum of 34 feet from the roadway, and if it needs to be closer in any spots, there would be a barrier between the trail and road. The trail would be multi-use, encompassing all seasons.
At this point, the state officials don’t have any kind of cost estimate, though $2-3 million was thrown around previously. It would be up to the state agencies to foot the bill, unless either of the cities or one of the counties along the route wanted to contribute (Wille noted that the city of St. Peter would consider its own trail extension/improvement within city limits).
Before the DNR and MnDOT move into designing stages, they want to hear from the local agencies involved in the form of a letter of support. Beckman said Mankato, Blue Earth County and Le Sueur County have all provided verbal support, but they’re still working on letters.
Mayor Zieman suggested the City Council talk it out during a goal setting session in late March, before making an official decision on formal support in early April. The DNR and MnDOT representatives indicated that would be amenable. MnDOT’s Hasty said his team would likely begin doing scoping work in the time being.
If support from all parties is acquired, the two state agencies will work together on a more detailed design and determine the cost of the project and its viability, before beginning the process to secure funding.