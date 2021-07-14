A St. Peter man committed to the Forensic Mental Health Program in St. Peter is accused of assaulting staff by spitting on them with his own blood.
Thomas Bert Wilson, 31, was charged with two counts of fourth degree assault through intentionally throwing or transferring bodily fluid.
According to a criminal complaint, Wilson got into an argument with another patient at the Forensic Mental Health Program and began to spit at them. The other patient punched Wilson twice in the face in retaliation. Hospital staff rushed to restrain them both, but Wilson allegedly resisted through hitting, scratching, kicking, spitting, and attempting to bite.
Witnesses reported that Wilson began to chew at his own lip to draw blood and spat it on the forehead of a staff member. Wilson allegedly spat at the staffer six times before responders could place a spit hood over his head. Another staffer tried to calm Wilson down, but he allegedly continued to spit through the hood. Even with the hood on, the staff member said they could feel Wilson’s blood hit their face.
After the incident, a staff member reported that there were a couple teaspoons of blood left inside the spit hood and noticed small droplets of blood on their forehead and cheekbones.
According to the criminal complaint, Wilson admitted to spitting at staff, because they were holding him down, but believed he was only spitting saliva. Wilson further acknowledged that he could have been bleeding from his nose or his mouth during the incident. In a recorded interview, he reportedly stated, "But if I was if I did have blood; I tried to get blood on [staff]. That could have happened. But I don’t remember the blood.”