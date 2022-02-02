After 20 consecutive months of providing free rides, Minnesota River Valley Transit is reinstating bus fares and debuting a new EZ-Pay system that will allow customers to pay for their rides in advance.
On Monday, Jan. 31, MRVT transitioned to a simplified rate structure charging adults and seniors $3 tickets for one-way trips in St. Peter and Le Sueur and $4.50 tickets for trips in Kasota. In addition, rides to school for St. Peter primary and secondary students, as well as preschoolers, will be charged at a rate of $2 per trip.
The new fares are part of an effort to offer a unified cost of service, regardless of age or community. Due to the expense of servicing the Kasota community, trips to the city will remain a bit costlier compared to other localities in MRVT’s service area.
“One of the goals for the board has been related to unification and simplification, and the effort to ensure both communities were paying the same fares, and that’s just something that takes a while to feather out,” said St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke. “The communities have a bunch of different discounts, ages, and we’re just trying to make it simple for everyone.”
MRVT customers are paying dial-a-ride fares for the first time since May 2020. An influx of dollars from the CARES Act and a bump in state subsidies supported transit systems across Minnesota, allowing MRVT to offer free-of-cost service to customers. In a typical year, the Office of Transit covers 80% of the transportation service’s expenses and a fifth of the cost is locally financed.
While MRVT’s expenses won’t return to the standard 80/20 split 2022, the Minnesota Office of Transit is advising transportation services to reinstate their fees. MRVT is one of many public transportation services to resume full pricing. Metro Transit and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority in the Twin Cities returned to charging customers regular fares in November of last year while the City of Mankato began requiring ticket purchases at the beginning of 2022.
In addition to following the state’s recommendation, Prafke said the fees will help MRVT deepen its cash reserves for the purchase of new buses and additional equipment.
“Generally, we need a bus every year and so the reserve amounts we’ve had in the past, if we have some major repair costs, things like that,” said Prafke. “Arguably, we don’t have the level of reserves that makes the board comfortable or the DOT (Department of Transportation) comfortable. That’s for most of the rural transit systems.”
In conjunction with the new fares, MRVT rolled out a new online payment method called EZ-Pay. Through creating an online MRVT EZ-Pay account, passengers can deposit money into an online account on Routematch. At the customer’s request, drivers can automatically deduct the cost of bus fare from the passenger’s account.
One of the core advantages of the service is that customers won’t need to have cash on hand to pay for rides if they have money in their account. Prafke said the EZ-Pay service is especially convenient for families with children that use transit since the kids will no longer need to keep track of their fare.
Customers can also have another person or entity deposit money in their account as a gift.
“We see a lot of people that someone else is paying for their ride. Maybe all the kids got together and put $40 in Aunt Harriet’s transit account so it gets her to and from the hairdresser,” said Prafke. “We see a lot of those things happen and people who receive assistance from the county or some other entity paying for their transportation.”
Prafke said the online service is especially beneficial to parents and families.