The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported hazardous roads in the area Monday, as snow and ice piled up throughout the day and evening.
Major roadways, like Hwy. 169 from St. Peter to Le Sueur, Hwy. 112 from Le Sueur to Le Center, and Hwy. 22 from Mankato to St. Peter were reported to be covered with snow, made worse by winds. Other roads, like Hwy. 99 from St. Peter to Le Center, and 169 from Mankato to St. Peter, were partially covered with snow, according to MnDOT reports.
A number of vehicle spin-outs, vehicles in ditches and jack-knifed semis were reported in the area Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported there were over 300 crashes and vehicle spin-outs statewide by the afternoon.
MnDOT also issued the following release Monday afternoon:
Motorists in south central Minnesota are advised to expect difficult driving conditions to remain into Tuesday (Dec. 31) with forecasted additional snowfall, dropping temps and even higher wind gusts.
Snow plow drivers started the storm with warmer, wet roads and as sleet and snow came with dropping temps, traffic compacted the precipitation leaving roads glazed and icy. Progress can be made in the sheltered areas with chemicals, but applying salt in the open rural areas while snow is blowing across results in the snow sticking to the road.
Conditions have varied throughout the day, but the consistent message now is refreeze from the winds and temps resulting in icy driving conditions.
Snow plows will resume in the early hours on Tuesday and motorists should check road conditions before traveling. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
MnDOT snow plow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:
• Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over center lines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
• Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
• Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
• Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
• Turn off the cruise control.
• Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
• Don’t drive distracted.