9.2 St. Peter River 2020-21

The Minnesota River at St. Peter is shown in 2020, above, and 2021, below. The river flooded in 2020 and has dried up from drought conditions in 2021. (Photos by Jon Smithers)
9.2 St. Peter Pond 2020-21

Hallet's Pond was overflowing in 2020 but short of the dock in 2021. (Photos by Jon Smithers)

